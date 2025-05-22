Fox Analyst Wants Return of Annual Bedlam Matchup
One Fox Sports Analyst has become very vocal with the need for rivalry games to be a mainstay in teams yearly football schedules.
Joel Klatt took to his podcast to share his thoughts on not just college football rivalries returning, but also sharing which rivalries he believes are a service to the sport and removing them for years in between would be a "disservice to college football."
Klatt went on an emphatic rant when discussing the Bedlam matchup, saying, “I want Bedlam every year. Nothing is scheduled right now. In December, Joe Castiglione, the athletic director at Oklahoma, said it wouldn’t be until well into the 2030s that we’re gonna get this matchup. We should be better than that in college football. Don’t we want to see all of these games? These games are a part of the fabric of the sport.”
This is not the first rivalry between two college football teams that has taken a hinder due to conference realignment, and with the way things are heading with scheduling it might not be the last.
As of right now, it does not seem like fans will be seeing this rivalry return anytime soon. Especially when OU AD Joe Castiglione told CBS Sports, “It’s not going to happen until well into the ’30s,”
In their most recent matchup in Stillwater during the 2023 season, Oklahoma State beat the Oklahoma Sooners by three points in a nail-biter game, finishing 27-24.
College football fans around the world have taken Klatt's side in this call for rivalry games to be a mainstay in teams' schedules, and only time will tell if athletic directors around the world hear this message.