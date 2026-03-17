WBC Succeeded in Generating Constant Conversation Around Baseball

1. Whether you watched the World Baseball Classic (which ends Tuesday night) or not, you can’t deny that the tournament drew all kinds of attention to the sport that it normally does not get in March.

Spring training topics are usually limited to prospects, injuries and predictions. With the WBC going on for the past couple of weeks, we were treated to endless discussions about a manager who didn’t know the rules, why MLB games can’t generate the passion of a WBC game, espresso celebrations, Americans playing for other countries and much more.

Good or bad, there has been buzz about the sport as it heads into the regular season. Now, I’m not one who buys into the cliché and nonsensical taking point of “GROW THE GAME.” Nobody is going to watch a Royals-A’s game in the middle of July because of the World Baseball Classic.

But baseball can always use help when it comes to being part of the daily sports conversation. The WBC has done that.

Viewership has been good for what is basically an exhibition, but the numbers haven’t been anything eye-opening, aside from the U.S.-Mexico game. Here are the viewership numbers for Team USA’s games (excluding Sunday’s contest against the Dominican Republic, which hasn’t be released yet):

March 6 vs. Brazil on Fox: 2.64 million

March 7 vs. Great Britain on Fox: 2.98 million

March 9 vs. Mexico on Fox: 5.02 million

March 10 vs. Italy on FS1: 2.07 million

March 13 vs. Candaa on Fox: 4.3 million

The U.S were favorites to win the WBC before the tournament started and the team’s championship odds sit at a whopping -270 before Tuesday’s final against Venezuela.

From the standpoint of content and headlines, it would actually be better for the sport if Venezuela could pull off the upset, but even if Team USA wins as expected, the tournament has been a success for Major League Baseball.

2. The NFL season will begin on Wednesday instead of Thursday this season.

Some small NFL TV news. The first game of the regular season will be on Wednesday night on NBC (vs usual Thursday). The Melbourne game will be on Thursday -- platform TBD. NFL can't do a Friday game this year on opening week, hence the tweaks. — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) March 17, 2026

The NFL won't be playing on Friday this season because the season is starting later than usual thanks to Labor Day falling on Sept. 7 and high schools having the right to Friday nights beginning with the second Friday of the month.

3. I thoroughly enjoyed this 1-2 punch. Former Rangers player Ron Duguay posted some word salad diatribe on social media because the team held Pride Night on Wednesday and lost to the Kings, as if a theme night has anything to do with what happens on the ice, but then someone came with facts.

X/RonDuguay

The New York Rangers won every single Pride Night game between 2012 and 2025. Just in case any bigots are keeping score at home. Maybe this year’s team lost because they lose most games. — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) March 17, 2026

4. I don’t need to add anything to this.

Trust me, I understand 😀 https://t.co/tKoRamSy67 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 16, 2026

5. Semyon Der-Arguchintsev is a player in the KHL. You have to see what he did Monday because you will be left in awe.

POTENTIAL GOAL OF THE YEAR IN THE KHL! 👀



(🎥: @khl_eng)pic.twitter.com/OcqqPrxfhy — theScore (@theScore) March 16, 2026

6. This week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with Sports Business Journal reporter Richard Deitsch about all the latest sports media news.

Among the topics discussed: NBC naming Jason Benetti as its play-by-play voice for Sunday Night Baseball while passing on hiring a full-time lead analyst in order to use local broadcasters each week; CBS’s decision to use Nate Burleson as a studio host for the NCAA tournament; why Pat McAfee’s value to ESPN continues to increase; what Fox will do for a No. 2 college football play-by-play caller with Benetti gone; Charles Barkley and Dick Vitale calling a First Four game together; the WBC and much more.

Following Deitsch, Sal Licata from SNY TV andThe Sal Licata Show, joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we talk about the NFL free agency, the NBA’s decision to cancel “Magic City Night” in Atlanta, the WBC, the Oscars and the absurd price of concert tickets.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I had totally forgotten about this story, so I was thrilled to be reminded of it while scrolling through social media this morning.

19 years ago, a high school basketball coach put his team manager into a game for the final four minutes. The kid had never played a single minute of competitive basketball in his life. He scored 20 points.



Jason McElwain was diagnosed with severe autism at age two. He didn’t… pic.twitter.com/isIR8NBaYK — Dr. Lemma (@DoctorLemma) March 17, 2026

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.