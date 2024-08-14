Fox Sports Analyst Joel Klatt Believes Oklahoma State will be 'Really Good' in 2024
On Monday, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt talked on his podcast about five teams he believes have a chance to win the Big 12 this season.
After Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joined the league over the summer, the conference will look much different in 2024.
Still, Klatt mentioned Oklahoma State as one of the best teams in the Big 12, saying that the group's experienced returnees should help make the Cowboys a formidable opponent on both sides of the ball.
"What do you have at Oklahoma State? A really veteran team," Klatt said. "In particular, on the offensive side, you've got your running back, you've got your receivers, you've got your quarterback, you've got the entire offensive line. ... Oklahoma State is going to be really good."
This year, reigning Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II, seventh-year QB Alan Bowman, redshirt senior playmakers Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens as well as the Pokes' entire starting offensive line returns to Stillwater after making a run to the Big 12 Championship Game in 2023.
With the entire offensive group back and a number of returning starters on defense as well, including Bednarik Award watch list nominees Collin Oliver and Nick Martin, OSU should be in for another solid season.
Yet, despite the returning production on Mike Gundy's team, the Cowboys still aren't Klatt's pick to win the conference.
"When you're just talking about competitive balance, this is the most competitive conference in the country," Klatt said. "I start with Utah, and now, I think you've got four other teams that are just nipping at their heels and I think that these four teams could easily win the conference as well: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Arizona and Kansas."
The Utes and Pokes will meet in Stillwater on Sept. 21 for what should be an exciting game with potential College Football Playoff implications.
