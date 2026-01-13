From Eight-Man QB to Cowboy: Boydstun Commits to Oklahoma State

Bodie Boydstun's improbable journey from an eight-man football standout at a small Oklahoma high school to earning a commitment from Oklahoma State University stands as a testament to perseverance, adaptability and an unyielding work ethic.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end, an Enid native who played at Oklahoma Bible Academy (OBA), committed to the Cowboys this past week, shortly after a breakout redshirt sophomore season at Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU). There, he transitioned from quarterback to tight end, earning All-Great American Conference second-team honors with 14 catches for 191 yards and three touchdowns in 2025. His career totals at the Division II level include 17 receptions for 240 yards and three scores over the past two seasons.

BREAKING



Cowboy Football has gained a commitment from @BodieBoydstun a 6-5, 240 lb Junior TE from SWOSU. Another addition for Eric Morris and the Pokes! pic.twitter.com/YymYJAdLqi — Gundy Gone Rogue (@GundyGoneRogue) January 8, 2026

Boydstun's roots trace back to OBA, where he was a dual-threat quarterback in the eight-man format. His senior year featured a strong campaign, completing 61% of his passes for over 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns while adding nearly 900 rushing yards and another 27 scores on the ground.

The switch to eight-man football during his junior year was a transformation he recently talked about with OK State on SI.

"I had a great experience playing football at OBA I had great coaches and teammates," Boydstun said. "While I was there they switched to eight-man my junior year so that was my first year playing eight-man football. We immediately had success when we made the switch only loosing two games in two years and making the semifinals my senior year. It helped shape my approach to the game by teaching me to be accountable and consistent because in eight-man football if you don’t do your job it is very noticeable."

This young man has committed to playing tight end for the OSU Cowboys.

Going from a very successful career playing 8-man football at OBA to a walk-on turned scholarship player at SWOSU is a testament to his grit. 🏈

Go work hard & earn your spot. @BodieBoydstun #OkState #CowboyUp pic.twitter.com/bTxalJyvUZ — JennJusticeBoydstun (@JennJB1030) January 8, 2026

That foundation of accountability carried him to SWOSU in Weatherford as a walk-on quarterback. His freshman year was a trial by fire.

"Honestly my first year being a walk on at SWOSU was not great," he recalled. "I came in as the last quarterback on the depth chart and then had to start the last 2 games because of injuries and at the time that offense was statistically one of the worst in D-II football so I really got thrown into the fire. Then after the season we got a whole new coaching staff and they decided to move me to tight end and I honestly hated it at first but then I put on some weight and kept working and trying to get better and I started to get the hang of things and eventually earned a scholarship there. The biggest lessons I learned from that process was to work hard, be consistent, never give up and keep a positive mind set because you never know where opportunities will take you."

He now embraces the position's demands.

"The aspect I enjoy the most about tight end is how versatile you have to be to play the position," he said. "You have to know the whole offense and be able to block big defensive ends while still being able to get open against fast corners."

The decision to join Oklahoma State under coach Eric Morris came naturally.

"Choosing OSU was a very easy decision for me," he said. "I grew up in Oklahoma so I grew up watching OSU and OU and always wanted to play for those teams so when I finally got the opportunity to I couldn’t pass it up."

As a redshirt junior-to-be, he arrives in Stillwater ready to contribute versatility and toughness to the Cowboys' offense. He is the definition of an Oklahoma State Cowboy.