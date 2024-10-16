Game Preview: Oklahoma State Looking to Pull Upset at No. 13 BYU
Oklahoma State is still searching for its first conference win, and Friday’s contest won’t be easy.
On Friday night, the Cowboys will face No. 13 BYU to kick off the second half of the season. While the Cowboys have fallen flat in Big 12 play, the Cougars boast a 6-0 record and have shown no signs of slowing down.
BYU has earned its undefeated mark thanks to its impressive defense. Through six games, it has allowed only 98 total points, ranking 15th in the country in opponent scoring. Giving up only 20 points once this season, the Cougars will face an OSU team that has reached that mark only once in three Big 12 games.
For the Cowboys offense to overcome the stout Cougars’ defense, Ollie Gordon will need to break through. Last season, Gordon rushed for five touchdowns against BYU to help punch OSU’s ticket to Arlington in the regular season finale.
This season, Gordon only has four touchdowns in six games and has only one 100-yard rushing performance. Alongside Gordon’s struggles, the Cowboys could have a new quarterback under center against the Cougars.
With Alan Bowman being pulled twice in the past three games, Garret Rangel is a likely candidate to start for the Cowboys. Neither quarterback has been all that impressive this season and will need to succeed in getting the ball to OSU’s playmakers on Friday to have any chance.
Meanwhile, BYU has no question marks at quarterback. Jake Retzlaff has starred for the Cougars, throwing for 1,426 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. He will also present problems for OSU’s defense with his legs, leading his team in rushing with 184 yards.
With the Cowboys and Cougars trending in dramatically different directions, Friday night’s contest could get ugly. For Mike Gundy’s team to avoid its first 3-4 start since his first season, OSU will need to take care of the ball, control the clock and at least give itself a chance to win in the fourth quarter.
