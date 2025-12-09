Clemson vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Dec. 9
Freshman sensation A.J. Dybantsa and the BYU Cougars have won four games in a row since losing to the UConn Huskies in Boston, and they’re favored on Tuesday night in a battle at Madison Square Garden.
BYU is taking on the Clemson Tigers in the Jimmy V Classic, and both teams enter this game with seven wins under their belt in out of conference play. Clemson has losses to Georgetown (by five) and Alabama (by six), but it has remained in the top-25 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin.
Meanwhile, the Cougars are looking to win a fifth straight, and they clock in at No. 9 in KenPom’s latest rankings.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for this matchup in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday.
Clemson vs. BYU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clemson +5.5 (-105)
- BYU -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Clemson: +195
- BYU: -238
Total
- 150.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clemson vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 9
- Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Clemson record: 7-2
- BYU record: 7-1
Clemson vs. BYU Key Player to Watch
A.J. Dybantsa, Forward, BYU
Potentially the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Dybantsa has not disappointed in his first season for BYU.
The star freshman is averaging 19.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc. Dybantsa has at least 16 points in every game this season, including a 25-point showing against UConn – the top team the Cougars have faced this season.
He’s going to be the focal point of the BYU attack once again on Tuesday night.
Clemson vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
BYU has five wins this season by six or more points, and I think it’s undervalued a bit in a neutral site game against Clemson.
While the Tigers are 7-2 this season, both of their wins against Power Four teams were by three points – one against West Virginia and the other against Georgia.
The Tigers have struggled a bit when taking a step up in competition otherwise, losing to Alabama by six in their last game after falling behind by 15 at the half.
Clemson can score the ball – it ranks 23rd in adjusted offensive efficiency – but BYU is even better, ranking fifth in that category and 19th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency.
Dybantsa is a matchup nightmare for any team, and the Cougars’ lone loss was to a top-five team by two points. I think they can win by two possessions or more on Tuesday night.
Pick: BYU -5.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
