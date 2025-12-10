BYU Drains Electric Buzzer Beater to Seal Comeback Win After 21-Point Halftime Hole
No. 10 BYU survived a true scare against Clemson during the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden Tuesday evening. The Cougars started out sluggish as they went into halftime facing a whopping 21-point deficit.
Freshman star and top NBA draft prospect AJ Dybantsa came through, though, scoring 22 of his 28 points on the night in the second half. BYU claimed the lead with just over three minutes left in the game, but Clemson was able to tie things up with just five seconds left as the Cougars had a last-second chance to win in regulation.
With 1.3 seconds left on the clock, the Tigers defense eyed Dybantsa, which allowed sophomore guard Robert Wright III to run in from well beyond the three-point line. Mihailo Bošković cleanly inbounded the ball and although multiple Clemson defenders scrambled to get a solid contest on Wright’s shot, he called game.
Hopefully he called glass, too.
The electric moment gave off some March vibes while we’re only a week into December. Wright had 17 points on the night, second on BYU behind Dybantsa. Tuesday was the freshman star’s night, as he added nine rebounds and six assists alongside his 28 points. The thrilling win was the best game of his young collegiate career, although he dropped 25 points on UConn in a close loss on Nov. 15, BYU’s only blemish early in the season as the Cougars advance to 8–1.