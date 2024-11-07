Game Preview: Oklahoma State Still Searching for First Big 12 Win at TCU
Oklahoma State’s season has gone poorly, but a trip to Fort Worth could be the start of a turnaround.
The Cowboys will head south for a matchup against TCU on Saturday night. While the Cowboys could be knocked out of bowl eligibility, the Horned Frogs can secure theirs with a win.
While OSU’s defense has been a seemingly unfixable mess throughout the past few weeks, the offense offers a small glimmer of hope. Last week, freshman quarterback Maealiuaki Smith played in the closing minutes against Arizona State and looked solid. Although he is unlikely to start, a rough performance for Alan Bowman and the offense could result in Smith under center.
Despite all of his struggles this season, Ollie Gordon is still the key to OSU’s offense. Averaging only 4.1 yards per carry this season, Gordon needs to break through against the Horned Frogs to give OSU a chance. He has had some solid performances throughout the season, but OSU’s running game has been stifled far too often.
Meanwhile, TCU's rushing attack is among the least productive in the Big 12. That could lead to a much-needed positive performance from OSU’s defense or one of the most embarrassing.
Of course, the Horned Frogs’ inability to run might not matter, considering OSU’s tendency to give up big plays. With the top passing offense in the conference, TCU should be able to throw over the top against a depleted OSU secondary all night.
TCU quarterback John Hoover’s 2,947 yards and 21 touchdowns both lead the Big 12. For the Cowboys to have a chance, they will need to win the turnover battle and add to Hoover’s eight interceptions.
The Horned Frogs could easily be near the top of the conference, but some poor late-game performances have soured a solid squad. While OSU feels hopeless with a winless conference record, TCU has beaten itself throughout the season, and that could give Mike Gundy’s team a chance to win on Saturday.
