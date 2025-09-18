Game Preview: Oklahoma State Hosts Tulsa in Friday Night Showdown
Oklahoma State is set for action against its in-state rival, and things could soon get interesting in Stillwater.
On Friday night, OSU will host Tulsa and look to continue its winning streak against the Golden Hurricane. As with any matchup in football, the quarterbacks could determine how this one pans out.
For OSU, it will be the second career start for Zane Flores, who struggled mightily against Oregon and is looking to bounce back against Tulsa. Meanwhile, Tulsa has made the switch from Kirk Francis to Baylor Hayes, with either quarterback potentially being a thorn for the Cowboys’ defense.
Another fun storyline in this matchup will be that two of Tulsa’s top offensive weapons used to play for OSU. Dominic Richardson and Braylin Presley each started their careers in Stillwater, with Richardson breaking out for the Cowboys in 2022 before transferring. Meanwhile, Presley struggled to find some of the same success for OSU as his brother Brennan found, but he has now carved out a solid role for Tulsa coach Tre Lamb’s squad.
Of course, OSU defensive coordinator Todd Grantham will be hoping for a bounce-back outing from his unit after allowing a plethora of points in Eugene. Back in Boone Pickens Stadium, there should be some optimism for the Pokes to make a difference on that end.
Still, Tulsa’s defense might have the potential to wreak some havoc on the Pokes, too. With some standouts in the first three games, such as J’Dan Burnett and Elijah Green, OSU will need to be careful with the ball and not force anything that Tulsa can pounce on.
The Big Picture
While the game projects to be an interesting one if OSU continues to play as it has in the first two weeks, there could be some big ramifications of an OSU loss. A win for the Pokes wouldn’t do much in the big picture or have any long-term impacts, but a Tulsa win certainly would.
First, it would show that Tulsa might be on the same level as the Cowboys, an ode to the Pokes’ fall, given Tulsa’s struggles this season. Meanwhile, it could also be the nail in the coffin for Mike Gundy in Stillwater. Sure, conference play still looms, and the Pokes turned things around two years ago after an embarrassing loss to South Alabama, but 2025 sure feels different.
In any case, the Pokes and Golden Hurricane will soon be on the field for this latest edition of the Turnpike Classic.