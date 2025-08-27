Game Preview: Oklahoma State Hosts UT Martin in Season Opener
Oklahoma State’s season is finally here, and the Cowboys will be kicking off the season opener on Thursday night.
After a lengthy offseason with immense changes to the coaching staff and roster, the Cowboys are set to host UT Martin in a Thursday night battle. After the Cowboys won only three games last season, this matchup could be the first step toward getting back to OSU’s winning ways.
While Mike Gundy will be kicking off his 21st season in Stillwater, this will be the first look at Doug Meacham and Todd Grantham as OSU’s coordinators. Considering both sides of the ball had some clear issues last season, this matchup will be the first test for the new-look Pokes.
Perhaps the most intriguing part of Thursday’s matchup will be the quarterback situation. While Hauss Hejny is set to start in his OSU debut, Zane Flores is also set to take the field for his first time at OSU in year three.
Considering the new weapons for either quarterback to throw and hand off to, the opener should be a glimpse of what to expect as the season progresses. Allowing 334.5 yards per game last season, UT Martin’s was among the most solid in the FCS, so the Cowboys could be getting a nice early-season challenge.
Meanwhile, the Skyhawks will be trotting out a new quarterback as well, with 2024 starting quarterback Kinkead Dent moving on. Of course, the Skyhawks also have one of the longest-ternured coaches in the nation in Jason Simpson, who is entering his 20th season as UT Martin’s leader.
Last season, UT Martin went 9-5, won the OVC championship and made the FCS playoffs. Although it lost some key contributors from last season’s squad, UT Martin will still be bringing some playoff experience into Stillwater and looking to put up a fight against the Pokes.
Overall, the Cowboys will finally show what they might be able to do this season, with this first game being the first time most of the players on the roster have ever played together in a game situation. While the few returning Cowboys will certainly play an important role in ensuring a win on Thursday, OSU’s newcomers will ultimately be the key to success this season.
Considering there is so much newness surrounding OSU, it will be refreshing to finally get an in-depth look at the Cowboys when they take the field for the first time in 2025.