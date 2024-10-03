Game Preview: Oklahoma State Looking For First Big 12 Win vs. West Virginia
Oklahoma State and West Virginia are trending in opposite directions but meet in similar positions in Week 6.
OSU is coming off losses to Utah and Kansas State to begin conference play and is still in search of its first Big 12 win. Meanwhile, West Virginia had a bye week to prepare for OSU after winning its conference opener against Kansas.
Both teams have had issues going into this season, but OSU will need to overcome its weeks-long problems to win. While nothing has worked well offensively in the past two weeks, most of the Cowboys’ struggles fall on the running game.
Although OSU got Ollie Gordon going in the first quarter against Kansas State, his play could not be sustained. OSU must be hoping that Gordon can channel his performance against the Mountaineers last season on Saturday. In 2023, Gordon had 282 yards and four touchdowns against West Virginia and helped OSU seal the win with 149 yards and three touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone.
The Mountaineers have allowed 153.8 rushing yards per game, placing them in the bottom half of the FBS. Although that might help the Cowboys get going, Bryan Nardo’s unit ranks No. 118 in the FBS in rushing, allowing 204.2 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.
Against a three-headed rushing attack of Garrett Greene, CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White, it will be imperative for OSU to slow West Virginia’s passing game and make the Mountaineers one-dimensional.
OSU’s inability to rush has also made it a one-dimensional offense. With Alan Bowman struggling in Big 12 play, it would not be shocking if he is not the only quarterback to take the field on Saturday.
If OSU can find a rhythm offensively and take care of the ball, it should be able to contain West Virginia’s offense well enough to get a win. However, if the Cowboys continue to give up big plays and turn the ball over, Mike Gundy’s team will be staring down an 0-3 start to Big 12 play.
