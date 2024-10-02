Oklahoma State Wide Out Riding 35-Game Multi-Reception Streak
Oklahoma State senior wide receiver Brennan Presley may have one of the most impressive current streaks in NCAA football. Presley has recorded multiple catches in 35 straight games. It is the second longest such streak in the FBS.
The true magnitude of Presley’s current streak is one built on a career of consistency. The year was 2021 and the Cowboys were taking on the then No. 21 Baylor Bears. Oklahoma State came away with the 24-14 victory and Presley recorded one catch for a 10-yard game. It would be the last time in the young wide receiver’s career that he would record less than two catches in a collegiate football game.
Following that OSU win over Baylor in 2021, Brennan Presley went on a football reception tear. He finished the ‘21 season with 50 catches for 619 yards and five touchdowns. The reception streak was only in its infancy but grew like wildfire in Cowboy country. The 2022 season may have only seen Presley reach the endzone two times, but he increased his receptions to 67 to go along with 813 yards.
Brennan’s breakout season came in 2023, and the reception streak was only in jeopardy on one occasion. In a narrow 34-27 road loss to Iowa State, Presley recorded two catches for 9 yards, yet the streak was still alive.
He finished 2023 with a stat line loaded with career highs. Presley hauled in 101 catches for 901 yards and six touchdowns. It was a career-high season, which included a 15-reception game for 189 yards against Houston as well as a 16-reception outing for 152 yards in a bowl game victory over Texas A&M.
With the streak standing at 30 games entering the 2024 season, Presley picked up right where he left off. He is averaging just under seven catches per game and his current touchdown total of four has him well on pace for a senior season to remember.
During the span of his 35 game multi-reception streak, Brennan Presley has hauled in 239 passes for 2,524 yards. He has scored 16 touchdowns during that span and has four games with over 100 receiving yards. The senior wide out is fourth in the league in receptions this season with 33 and leads the team with four touchdowns.
