Game Preview: Oklahoma State Looking for Senior Day Win vs. Texas Tech
Oklahoma State is looking to get its first conference win in its final home game.
On Saturday, OSU hosts Texas Tech on Senior Day in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+. While this has been a rough season for OSU, it has one more chance to win in front of its home fans.
This season, OSU’s injuries have decimated the team, particularly the defense. OSU’s rushing defense is the second-worst in the FBS, and the rushing battle could determine Saturday’s winner.
Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks is among the best in the country and has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game this season. That could spell disaster for an OSU team that has allowed well over 200 yards per game on the ground.
OSU’s defense is unlikely to do much to slow Brooks, so it needs to do its best to make Texas Tech one-dimensional. Quarterback Behren Morton is averaging 257.5 passing yards per game but isn’t the dual threat that has killed the Cowboys throughout the season.
So long as OSU’s defense can take away the deep passing attack and limit big plays through the air, it can live with likely getting gashed on the ground. Regardless of how effective OSU’s defense is at slowing the Red Raiders, the offense must play far better to have any chance of winning.
With Alan Bowman still set to start for the Cowboys, he needs to have his best game in Big 12 play to defeat his former team. While Bowman has struggled throughout the season, his success ultimately starts with OSU’s ability to run.
Ollie Gordon rushed for 121 yards against TCU in his last outing, which was his best performance in a conference game this season. If he can replicate that performance and at least keep up with Brooks’ production, Gordon might be able to push the Cowboys to a win.
The Cowboys’ struggles are unlikely to end on Saturday, but if they can overcome a few issues and at least keep the game close, their first Big 12 win should be within reach against the Red Raiders.
