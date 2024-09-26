Game Preview: Oklahoma State Set For Critical Big 12 Matchup at Kansas State
Oklahoma State will play another Big 12 favorite in a game that could eliminate one team from the conference title race.
On Saturday, No. 20 OSU will travel to Manhattan for a matchup against No. 23 Kansas State. After both teams dropped their conference openers, there is no margin for error if they want to meet their preseason goals.
Perhaps the most pressing issue for both sides will be getting into a rhythm offensively. Against Utah, OSU had only three points before tacking on a couple of late touchdowns that did not matter. Meanwhile, Kansas State scored only nine points, all on field goals, at BYU.
OSU’s solution could be rather straightforward. Getting Ollie Gordon going will be the key to any offensive turnaround this year. Through four games, Gordon is averaging 3.5 yards per carry and has only 258 rushing yards.
After having nine 100-yard rushing yard games in 2023, Gordon has only one this season. After Alan Bowman was pulled for Garret Rangel in the third quarter against the Utes, the passing game appears to be an issue as well.
The Wildcats are 15th in the FBS in rush defense, which could be the key to winning on Saturday. However, after gaining 367 yards and not scoring a touchdown last week, their offense will need to capitalize on its opportunities.
After both teams had untimely turnovers last week, taking care of the ball will be paramount. The team that won the turnover battle has won six of the past seven matchups, including the past four.
OSU’s most recent road loss against a top-25 team came in Manhattan in 2022 when Kansas State won 48-0. While OSU should be able to avoid another performance like that, playing at Kansas State has not been easy for the Cowboys.
Considering each team has plenty of issues to solve going into their second conference game, the team that overcomes its problems will get a significant Big 12 win.
READ MORE: OSU Football: Kansas State Players to Watch in Must-Win Matchup
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.