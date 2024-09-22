Game Time Announced For Oklahoma State at Kansas State
Oklahoma State’s first road conference matchup is set.
In Week 5, OSU will look to bounce back against another ranked team when it plays against Kansas State. Saturday’s game in Manhattan is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN.
On Saturday, OSU fell to Utah in its conference opener 22-19 in Stillwater. While it was only the first Big 12 game of the season and OSU’s first loss, falling to the preseason favorite could have significant consequences for the Cowboys, who have little room for error in their final eight games.
Against Utah, OSU struggled to find anything offensively, gaining only 285 yards and scoring only three points in the first three quarters. While OSU’s defense allowed 456 yards, it had a solid performance despite being on the field for roughly more than two-thirds of the contest.
Bryan Nardo’s unit forced three turnovers, but the Cowboys’ offense could not capitalize on those opportunities. For OSU to bounce back at Kansas State, it will need to find a way to take advantage of those situations.
Meanwhile, Kansas State played at BYU to open its Big 12 slate. Playing in a rowdy, late-night environment in Provo, the Wildcats also suffered their first loss of the season, making their upcoming matchup one of the biggest in the conference.
Last season, OSU lost in its conference opener but bounced back against Kansas State for its first conference win. The Cowboys will face a much tougher task as they try to do the same on the road in 2024.
This will be the 15th consecutive season the teams have met, and the home teams have had the edge in the series’ recent history. Home teams have won 14 of the past 18 matchups in the series, dating back to 2002.
Although OSU fell in its matchup against the Big 12 favorite, it will have a chance to get right back in the race if it can knock off the Big 12’s preseason No. 2.
READ MORE: Cowboys' Big 12 Path Darkens Following Utah Loss
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.