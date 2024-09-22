Cowboys' Big 12 Path Darkens Following Utah Loss
What happened in Stillwater on Saturday was simply a disappointment for Oklahoma State. Playing against No. 12 Utah -- who happened to be without star quarterback Cam Rising -- the Cowboys suffered a 22-19 loss.
Their late offensive effort wasn't enough after struggling to move the football for three-and-a-half quarters. The No. 14 Cowboys can now expect to slide in the AP poll on Sunday afternoon.
Since the schedule was released, this game has been marked on the calendars. Oklahoma State and Utah are regarded as two teams capable of winning the conference, with Kansas State joining them in that conversation.
Unfortunately for Oklahoma State, they have to follow up the loss on their home field by heading to Manhattan to take on No. 13 Kansas State. Their Big 12 outlook isn't looking too friendly after losing to Utah.
Had the Cowboys defeated the Utes, they could have been in a strong position to be able to afford a loss to the Wildcats next weekend. Now, pressure is mounting for them to try and go into a tough environment and secure a victory.
En route to a loss, second-year quarterback Alan Bowman completed just 16 of his 33 passes. He tallied 206 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Most of those completions and yardage came late in the game. At one point, Bowman, in his second season with Oklahoma State, was benched for redshirt sophomore Garret Rangel.
The passing game wasn't the only problem for the Cowboys, either, as superstar Ollie Gordon saw 11 carries for 42 yards. He's been quite average since the season opener. The Utes are a solid defensive team, but there's no excuse for the former Doak Walker Award winner.
The Cowboys' matchup against Kansas State is quite important, and the Big 12 outlook for Oklahoma State is murkier than it was a week ago after losing to Utah.
