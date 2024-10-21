Game Time Announced For Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State
The Cowboys have landed a primetime game in Stillwater.
On Monday, the Big 12 announced kickoff times and TV designations for Week 10’s matchups. That slate features Oklahoma State hosting Arizona State at 6 p.m. on FS1.
Going into their Week 9 matchup at Baylor, the Cowboys are still searching for their first Big 12 win this season. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaking game at BYU, allowing a touchdown in the final seconds to end their upset bid.
While Baylor earned its first Big 12 win over the weekend, it is still one of the worst teams in the conference. For OSU to have any chance of going bowling, winning in Waco this weekend could be crucial.
If OSU is unable to earn its first conference win this weekend, it will enter its game against Arizona State with a 3-5 record, narrowly clinging on to hopes of a winning season and bowl eligibility.
However, the matchup against Arizona State could help OSU turn things around and begin a successful run in November, as that game is also OSU’s homecoming. While it won’t necessarily be ideal for everyone to wait around all day for kickoff, a game under the lights in Boone Pickens Stadium could give the Cowboys a boost.
Considering how uninspired OSU has looked throughout conference play, pulling out a blackout could be the move against the Sun Devils. Last season, OSU traveled to Tempe in Week 2 and beat Arizona State, allowing no points in the second half.
A similar performance this season is much-needed and could help the Cowboys regain their winning status. Still, the Sun Devils have looked like a solid team throughout the season and are still a dark horse to make a run at the Big 12 Championship.
