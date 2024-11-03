Game Time Announced for Oklahoma State at TCU
Oklahoma State is set for a primetime battle in Fort Worth.
After Saturday’s games, the Big 12 announced kickoff times for Week 11’s slate, featuring OSU’s game at TCU. The Cowboys and Horned Frogs are set for a 6 p.m. kickoff on FS1.
The Cowboys were originally scheduled to play at 6 p.m. against Arizona State for homecoming as well. However, weather forecasts caused the game to be moved up to 2:30, which was inconsequential since there was a nearly three-hour delay anyway.
After the nearly three hours between halves, OSU allowed 21 straight Arizona State points to begin the second half to put the game out of reach. Eventually losing 42-21, the Cowboys fell to 3-6 and are still winless in Big 12 play.
With the upcoming matchup against TCU, OSU has no choice but to win. Riding 18-straight winning seasons and bowl appearances, another loss for the Cowboys will officially end both of those streaks.
Meanwhile, TCU’s loss to Baylor on Saturday effectively ended their chances of making a run at the Big 12 Championship. Still, TCU could be the second team in the past two weeks to secure bowl eligibility by beating OSU.
The Cowboys have looked rough throughout the season, but after playing a couple of competitive games after a bye week, there were signs of life. While the weather might have had an impact, the Cowboys looked lifeless in the second half against Arizona State.
With a veteran group that expected to compete for the Big 12 title and contend for a College Football Playoff spot, this season has been by far the most disappointing in the Mike Gundy era.
With three games left, OSU must win out to salvage the season, but with solid opponents in each matchup, winning even one game might be a success for this group.
