3 Cowboys Who Must Step Up Against Iowa State
Oklahoma State has one last opportunity to shine a positive light on a not-so-positive season.
The Cowboys gear up for their last game of the season and senior day at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Cowboys have now lost 10 straight games and are going into their last game still without a Big 12 or FBS win.
Iowa State, on the other hand, is 7-4 on the season and has won two games in a row. The Cyclones are already guaranteed another game as they are bowl-eligible, so they’ll be looking for a little boost in their resume to secure a bigger game.
If the Cowboys want to pull off the upset they’ve been wanting, they’ll have to play four quarters of their best football.
Here are three players who must step up for an OSU win.
Wendell Gregory
The freshman linebacker will need to have a big game to disrupt the Iowa State offense. Gregory leads the Pokes in sacks with four on the year and has an opportunity to add to his total. Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht has been sacked 19 times this year, and the Cowboys will need to add to that number to make sure the Iowa State offense is stalled.
Gregory has been a bright spot on the Cowboy defense this year and will need to show out in one last game of his productive freshman season.
Zane Flores
The key to this game will be if the Cowboys can play four quarters of football. In the past two games, the Oklahoma State offense has been almost nonexistent in the second half of action, and the player who must lead the full game is quarterback Zane Flores.
Flores had two total touchdowns in the first half alone last week, but failed to lead the Cowboys to a single score after the break. In the last drive to try and take back the lead, Flores threw an interception to ice the game. Winning their first Big 12 game against Iowa State won’t be easy for the Cowboys, but Flores must be the one to take on the challenge.
Parker Robertson
Robertson has turned into the Oklahoma State hero this season. His story from walk-on all the way to flying around the field his senior year is truly a touching story. Now Robertson will be honored on Saturday for senior day and will have one last chance to win on his home field.
Robertson leads OSU in tackles with 70 on the season and has two interceptions to go along with it. Oklahoma State needs Robertson to fly around one last time to make sure the Cyclone offense doesn’t get in a rhythm.