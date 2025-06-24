How Far Can Cowboy Football Climb in Big 12 Standings?
Oklahoma State is hoping for a bounce-back season, but the odds could be stacked against the Cowboys.
After winning only three games last season, the Cowboys made strides this offseason to ensure they will have a much more successful year in 2025. With Mike Gundy returning for his 21st season as OSU’s head coach, the Cowboys have an opportunity to have another surprise season under his watch.
OSU hired Todd Grantham as its new defensive coordinator and Doug Meacham as offensive coordinator this offseason, with both coaches bringing in plenty of new staff members to aid in OSU’s bounce-back hopes. The changes didn’t end there, with OSU also making some big moves in the transfer portal, bringing in talent from almost every level of college football.
Although the Cowboys will obviously miss the impact of players such as Ollie Gordon and Collin Oliver, they have a chance to truly start fresh next season. With almost no true returning stars from last season, there are an abundance of Cowboys with a chance to make a name for themselves on a national stage in 2025.
Despite all of the factors that could go in the Cowboys’ favor, there is still plenty of reason to be cautious when it comes to Gundy’s team. While OSU made many changes this offseason, that won’t necessarily mean an increase in wins, especially not up to OSU’s goal of six games and making a bowl game.
Considering the Cowboys play Oregon in Week 2, a bowl appearance would likely require four conference wins, a significant increase from their winless campaign in 2024. Athlon Sports also agrees that OSU could struggle next season because of some of those issues, with the outlet projecting OSU to finish 13th in the Big 12 next season.
After finishing firmly in 16th place last season, the Cowboys had some soul searching to do this offseason. With so many changes and a new energy in the program, OSU has a chance to do something special next season.
While there have been many to doubt the Cowboys this offseason, Gundy has another opportunity to prove his team’s doubters wrong this fall.