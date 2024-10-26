How Important is a Win for the Oklahoma State Cowboys?
It is begging to sound a lot like a broken record for the Oklahoma State Cowboy football team. Week after week the Cowboys are seemingly facing what seems to be a must-win football game. Yet, when the dust settles O-State is searching for their first Big 12 Conference victory of the year.
Following a four-game skid, the Cowboys fell to below .500, and their 3-4 record on the year has them in dire need of victory. The road to a respectable 8-4 2024 season runs through the Baylor Bears. One bright spot for the Cowboys moving forward is that all of their remaining opponents aren’t ranked in the Top 25. After a hard-fought battle a week ago against a potential top 10 BYU Cougar football team, Oklahoma State may be on to something.
Oklahoma State may be behind the eight ball considering the sheer number of injuries they have faced this season. No one position has been hit harder than the quarterback position. The Cowboys kicked off the season with senior Alan Bowman under center. Bowman had a breakout season a year ago, but 2024 has proven early on to give Bowman fits.
With injuries to both backup quarterbacks for the season, the job is once again on the shoulders of Bowman. He showed flashes of greatness a week ago and may have received just the boost he needed to lead the Cowboys to victory against the Bears.
Bowman’s story could come to fruition today against the Bears. If he can once again lead the Cowboys to victory and spur a late season winning streak then Cowboy Nation may forget about the four-game losing streak to start conference play in 2024.
So much is riding on the showdown with Baylor and many questions could be answered today. Are the Cowboys the top 20 football team we were expecting this season? Can they salvage the season and play in a bowl game this year?
