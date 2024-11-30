How Safe is Mike Gundy's Job After Oklahoma State's 3-9 Season?
Oklahoma State just finished its worst season in Mike Gundy’s career, and that poses questions about his future.
OSU has had the same coach for the past 20 seasons and seen the most successful stretch in school history by a significant margin. Gundy’s Cowboys had 18 straight winning seasons and bowl appearances from 2006-23.
With that streak over and a nine-game losing streak still alive entering the offseason, making a head coaching change is at least an option. The 52-0 loss to Colorado will certainly not sit well with anyone as the offseason begins.
While some around and outside the program have felt a coaching change has been needed for some time, that change would have to come from a firing. OSU’s coach confirmed he wasn't considering retirement and planned to be back for 2025 at a recent press conference.
With the ever-changing landscape of college football, NIL and the transfer portal, OSU would need to act quickly if it intends to begin a coaching search. With so many unexpected problems arising in such a short amount of time, Gundy might be safe simply out of convenience.
OSU entered the season as a contender for the Big 12 title and College Football Playoff but was out of those discussions before October. Still, the team entering the season in those discussions kept Gundy’s job security out of the question before the season.
He won’t enter next season with the same luxury.
Despite his struggles this season and loads of uncertainty surrounding OSU’s future, Gundy’s recent success gives him the benefit of the doubt. Entering the season, OSU had made two of the past three Big 12 Championship games and was coming off of a 10-win season, the eighth in Gundy’s tenure.
Gundy won’t have a chance to make up for this season for another nine months, but he should be able to sleep well without worrying about his employment status in the meantime. However, another poor season in 2025, and the Cowboys might not have a choice but to begin their first coaching search in over 20 years.
