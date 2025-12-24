2025: A Year of Turbulence and Triumph for Oklahoma State Athletics

As 2025 draws to a close, Oklahoma State University athletics reflected a year of stark contrasts—historic lows in football mixed in with shining moments in wrestling and early signs of renewal. Cowboy Nation endured heartbreak on the gridiron but celebrated individual brilliance on the mats, while a bold coaching change signaled hope for the future. Here are the top three sports headlines that defined Oklahoma State's 2025.

Breaking: Oklahoma State has fired coach Mike Gundy, sources told @PeteThamel. He was in his 21st season coaching at his alma mater.



Get breaking news alerts from Pete Thamel through the ESPN App: https://t.co/huu2E9vdNL pic.twitter.com/mVFlBr7B1U — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2025

Historic Collapse Leads to Mike Gundy's Firing After 21 Seasons

The biggest shockwave hit in late September when longtime head coach Mike Gundy was fired amid a catastrophic 2025 football season. What began with high expectations spiraled into disaster, culminating in a dismal 1-11 record—the worst in program history and the most losses ever for the Cowboys. Blowout defeats, including a 69-3 thrashing by Oregon and a home loss to Tulsa (the first since 1951), fueled fan outrage and chants of "Fire Gundy." Gundy's 21-year tenure, marked by 170 wins and nine AP top-20 finishes, ended abruptly, closing an era that transformed OSU into a Big 12 contender. Interim leadership couldn't stem the tide, leaving Stillwater reeling from the program's deepest valley.

285 NCAA Final 🏆: Wyatt Hendrickson (OSU) defeats Olympic Champion Gable Steveson (Minnesota) to win the national title!!!! Biggest Upset in NCAA History!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Q2HTNJ8d4Z — Saturday Night Lights (@WrestlingSNL) March 23, 2025

Wyatt Hendrickson Claims NCAA Heavyweight Title

Amid the football gloom, Cowboy wrestling provided redemption at the 2025 NCAA Championships in Philadelphia. Superstar Wyatt Hendrickson etched his name in folklore with a stunning 5-4 decision over Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson in the heavyweight final—one of the greatest upsets in tournament history. Dean Hamiti Jr. added another individual crown at 174 pounds, upsetting two-time champion Keegan O'Toole. Though Penn State claimed the team title, Oklahoma State finished a strong third with multiple All-Americans, including placements from Dustin Plott, Troy Spratley, and others. Earlier, the Cowboys reclaimed the Big 12 team championship—their first since 2021—highlighting the program's enduring dominance with now 145 individual NCAA champions.

Eric Morris Hired as New Head Coach, Ushering in Offensive Revolution

Closing the year on an optimistic note, Oklahoma State named Eric Morris its 25th head football coach in late November, poaching the innovative mind from North Texas. At 40, Morris brought a proven track record of quarterback development (having coached or recruited stars like Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, and Cam Ward) and explosive offenses—his 2025 North Texas squad led the FBS in scoring at over 46 points per game. The hire, the first sitting FBS head coach poached by OSU in history, sparked excitement for an Air Raid-style revival. Early moves, including a strong 2026 recruiting class and staff additions like Patrick Cobbs, positioned the Cowboys for a rebound, giving fans renewed belief in Stillwater's potential.

From despair to defiance, 2025 tested Oklahoma State's resilience. While football's fall dominated conversations, wrestling's heroics and Morris's arrival reminded Cowboy faithful of the program's proud legacy and brighter days ahead.