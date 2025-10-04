How to Watch Oklahoma State at Arizona: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is looking for its first win against an FBS team this season, but it won’t be easy.
The Pokes are set for another Big 12 battle after dropping their conference opener to Baylor last week. With Arizona on the slate for the first time in over a decade, OSU is looking for a much-needed win against the only current conference foe it hasn’t faced yet.
With interim coach Doug Meacham set for his second game at the helm and interim defensive coordinator Clint Bowen taking over for his first game with the Pokes, there will certainly still be a level of newness to everything happening this weekend.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) vs. Arizona (3-1, 0-1)
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Arizona Stadium - Tucson, AZ
TV/Streaming: TNT, TruTV, Max
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Arizona -20.5
Total Points: Over/Under 55.5
Moneyline: Arizona -1600, Oklahoma State +800
All odds via ESPN Bet
This matchup will also look a bit different than the typical road matchup for the Cowboys. With Arizona already unveiling some white jerseys, that means OSU will be rocking either orange or black on the road.
Perhaps that will bode well for the Cowboys and give them some kind of mental edge. After all, any small detail that could go in OSU’s favor might be enough to get the team out of its funk.
On the other hand, the deck is clearly stacked against the Cowboys. With a few key defensive players and the Cowboys’ starting long snapper out of the picture for the rest of the season, things only seem to be getting more complicated in Stillwater.
While it certainly seems like a long shot for the Cowboys’ season to still finish as a legitimately successful one, a win in Arizona could potentially put OSU on a path toward a winning season. After playing the Wildcats, the Cowboys will come back home for a couple of matchups in Stillwater against Houston and Cincinnati, which is the Homecoming date rumored to be Hauss Hejny’s return target.
Of course, things could simply continue to go downhill with an expected loss against Arizona, but if OSU could come away with a win, it might not be too late to turn things around without Mike Gundy on the sidelines.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.