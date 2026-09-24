How to Watch Oklahoma State Football vs. West Virginia: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have an 18-game Big 12 losing streak they would love to put behind them. They just need to win in Morgantown on Saturday. Easier said than done.

The Cowboys (2-1) and the Mountaineers (3-0) play their Big 12 opener on a Saturday night at one of the toughest places to play in college football. It also happens to be the Cowboys’ first out-of-state road trip this season. They'll change a time zone, stay outside of Morgantown and must manage the day leading up to a 6 p.m. game. Both teams are getting votes in the AP Top 25 There’s a chance the winner is ranked on Sunday.

Here's all you need to know before Saturday’s game.

How to Follow Along

Oklahoma State's Jaleel Johnson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matchup: Oklahoma State (2-1) at West Virginia (3-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

Time: 6 p.m. CDT

Watch: FS1 (Eric Collins and Spencer Tillman)

Listen: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Deion Imade)

Internet/App Radio: The Varsity Network

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 269 and on the SiriusXM app

All-Time Series

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez celebrates with running back Cam Cook. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Series History: OSU leads, 10-6

In Morgantown: OSU, 5-2

In Stillwater: Tied, 4-4

At Neutral: OSU leads, 1-0

First Meeting (1928): West Virginia 32, OSU 6

Last Meeting (2024): West Virginia 38, OSU 14

Last OSU Win (2023): OSU 48, West Virginia 34

Last WVU Win (2024): West Virginia 38, OSU 14

Morris vs. West Virginia: 0-0

Rodriguez vs. OSU: 1-0

West Virginia Scout

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head Coach

Rich Rodriguez

Career: 197-137-2, 29th year

At West Virginia: 67-34/9th year

Rodriguez Bio

Rodriguez is in his second stint at his alma mater. The Grant Town, W.V. native was the head coach there from 2001-07 before taking over at Michigan. He was also the head coach at Arizona and Jacksonville State, the latter of which paved the way for his return to West Virginia.

Record Last Year: 4-8, (2-7 in Big 12).

West Virginia Players to Watch

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Hawkins Jr. | QB | r-So. |6-1, 205 | The Oklahoma transfer has been the perfect fit for Rodriguez’s offense. He’s giving off Pat White vibes after compiling 477 passing yards (five touchdowns and no interceptions) along with 322 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Cam Cook | RB | Sr. | 5-9, 203 | Cook rushed for 1,659 yards last year for Jacksonville State and he was as well thought of in the transfer portal as OSU running back Caleb Hawkins. He’s off to a nice start with317 yards and three touchdowns. He’s only caught four passes but he’s a bigger threat in the flat than that.

DJ Epps | WR | r-Sr. | 5-11, 188 | The Troy transfer only has eight catches but he’s a problem in the open field. He has 240 yards receiving, good for 30 yards per catch, and three touchdowns. No one received has more than 100 yards or a touchdown.

Isaiah Patterson | LB | r-So. | 6-2, 235 | The UNLV transfer had 40 tackles last season. He has 26 in three games with a sack. He’s become the straw that stirs a defense that has some of the best numbers in the country on third down.

Kamari Wilson | S | r-Sr. | 6-0, 211 | The Memphis transfer produced 72 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two interceptions last year. He’s already getting the job done for WVU. He has 20 tackles and has defended two passes in three games.

Outlook

Rodriguez has never been patient. After winning just four games last year he went back into the transfer portal and turned over the team again, with an emphasis on finding a quarterback that could run his scheme and improving the defense. Hawkins has been electric behind center and between he and Cook, the offense is among the best rushing teams in the country. Morris said not to overlook him as a passer.

The defense is better than a year ago, though it doesn’t necessarily look that way statistically. But the unit does a great job on third down and in the red zone, two areas where OSU has struggled this season and are worth watching on Saturday.

Oklahoma State Scout

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head Coach

Eric Morris

Career: 48-35/8th year

At Oklahoma State: 2-1

As Coach

American Conference Coach of the Year (2025)

Eddie Robinson Award finalist (2021)

Southland Conference Coach of the Year (2021)

Eddie Robinson Award finalist (2018)

2018 Southland Conference Coach of the Year (2018)

As Player (Texas Tech)

2008 All-Big 12 Punt Returner (Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

2007 Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Former Assistant Jobs

Houston Graduate Assistant (2010)

Houston Quality Control (2011)

Washington State Inside Wide Receivers (2012)

Texas Tech Co-Offensive Coordinator/Ins. WRs (2013)

Texas Tech Offensive Coordinator/WR (2014)

Texas Tech Offensive Coordinator/Ins. WRs (2015-17)

Washington State Offensive Coordinator/QBs (2022)

OSU Record Last Year: 1-11, (0-9 in Big 12), 16th place (Mike Gundy head coach first three games, Doug Meachem interim coach last nine games.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Oklahoma State 's Justin Bowick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Drew Mestemaker | QB | r-So. | 6-3, 215 | Three games into the season Mestemaker has thrown eight touchdown passes, which is one more than all OSU quarterbacks combined threw in 2025.

Caleb Hawkins | RB | So. | 6-0, 219 | Hawkins got a half off against Murray State but remains the team’s leading rusher and should get quite the workout against the Mountaineers.

Justin Bowick | WR | r-Sr. | 6-5, 209 | Bowick had career highs in receptions and yards against Murray State, along with two touchdowns, showing he’s more than just a red zone target.

Malik Charles | DE | r-Sr. | 6-3, 284 | He’s beginning to emerge as an edge rusher to be reckoned with. He had a sack against Oregon and picked off a deflected pass against Murray State.

Mo Horn | CB | r-Sr. | 5-11, 183 | Horn was one of the best tacklers on the field against Murray State with three tackles for loss. He’s also one of the few Cowboys that have played in Morgantown before.

Outlook

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State seems to have found its footing after the season-opening loss to Tulsa. Turns out telling players the truth after a bad loss works. Oklahoma State now looks like the team most people thought it would look like going into the season.

The surprising part has been how consistently good the defense has been so far. Even in the loss to Tulsa the Cowboys played well on that side of the football and it's embodied by the fact that they lead the country in third down defense. That could be one of the biggest matchups of the game because West Virginia is one of the best third down offenses in the country.

It's one of those cases where it's strength against strength and whichever one comes out on top may win its first Big 12 game of the season.