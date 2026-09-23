Oklahoma State’s Latest Football Offer Reflects Cowboys’ Goal to Boost 2027 Class

In the wake of Oklahoma State’s surprising win over Oregon two weeks ago, head coach Eric Morris was cognizant that the victory would lead to a boost on the recruiting trail.

He told reporters after the game that it wasn't just about trying to get ahead for the Class of 2028 as the Cowboys hosted more than 100 recruits on official visits for that game. The win was also about trying to catch up on the Class of 2027, where he felt the Cowboys were behind.

With 12 players committed and more scholarships to offer, Morris sees an opportunity to pursue remaining uncommitted players and even try to flip players committed to other schools. That is likely what led to a recent offer to defensive back Jordan Young, who committed to Pitt in May.

Pursuing Jordan Young

Lakeland's Jordan Young. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Young is a 6-2, 180-pound cornerback who plays for Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Fla. Per 247 Sports (subscription required) he is considered a three-star recruit, the No. 74 cornerback in the country and the No. 76 player in the state of Florida.

He took an official visit to Pittsburgh in May and committed shortly after. He has scholarship offers from a host of other Division I schools, and he announced his offer from Oklahoma State on Monday on social media. Per 247 Sports, it was his most recent offer and his first since Delaware offered him a scholarship in May.

In looking at the Cowboys’ two-deep roster, they have two redshirt seniors at cornerback in Trudell Berry and Mo Horn. So, Morris and defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity are looking for some players that could backfill when the pair graduates.

Oklahoma State doesn’t have a dedicated cornerback on its list of commitments so far, making Young an intriguing flip option. Broken Bow (Okla.) defensive back Bryson Brown and Trinity (Euless, Texas) High School safety Chayce Davis are the only two secondary options so far. Morris may feel they need another. The other two defenders are Choctaw (Okla.) linebacker Israel Hammons and Baton Rouge Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.) edge rusher Jayden Vessell.

The Cowboys made the offer at a time when they're on their first winning streak since starting the 2024 season 3-0. They have a Top 25 win over Oregon to hang their hat on and they head into Saturday's matchup with West Virginia seeking to break an 18-game Big 12 Conference losing streak.

A road win, followed by a bye week, would give Young ample time to consider his options as early signing day approaches in December. It would also the Cowboys another way to make the case with recruits that the Cowboys are on the upswing after two straight losing seasons.