Explaining Four Big Changes on Oklahoma State’s Week 4 Depth Chart vs. West Virginia

The Oklahoma State Cowboys posted a new depth chart for their Week 4 showdown with the West Virginia Mountaineers.

For the past three weeks, the Cowboys (2-1) have maintained a stable depth chart. The only significant adjustment was in the wake of the season-ending injury to Jacob Sexton at left tackle. The Cowboys have settled on a left tackle, and it’s reflected in the depth chart. Plus, a few other positions received significant tweaks over weeks past.

Here are four changes on the depth chart and why they changed this week.

Left Tackle

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker, right, celebrates with offensive line Shaun Torgeson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no more “OR” at left tackle. Shaun Torgeson is the starter. He’s earned it.

For the past two weeks there has been an “OR” between Torgeson and Desmond Magiya as they tried to determine who would replace Sexton. Torgeson took the start in both the Oregon and Murray State games and clearly had the upper hand on Magiya. He is now listed as the backup to Johnny Dickson III at left guard but started there last week when Dickson slid to right guard to start for Joseph Hanson.

What happens when Braydon Nelson returns is unclear. But for this week, Torgeson isn’t just the starter that’s expected, he’s the starter on the depth chart.

Running Back

Oklahoma State's Ayo Adeyi. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To start the season Tre Page III was listed as Caleb Hawkins’ back-up. This week Ayo Adeyi and Page are getting the “OR” treatment.

After Week 1, Morris was unhappy with the backups. Page fumbled and none took control of the job. Morris said going into the Oregon game that the best practice player would get more reps. That turned into Adeyi, who has 115 yards on 18 carries while Page has 83 yards on 16 carries.

The change reflects the fact that the Cowboys are on a path, for now, to use both equally.

“I think we trust both those guys,” Morris said after Saturday’s win.

Right Tackle

Oklahoma State's Ashton Lepo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Freshman Ja’Qwon Evans is back on the depth chart. He’s now backing up Ashton Lepo. In Week 1 he was the only true freshman on the depth chart as he backed up Sexton at left tackle. After the injury and the competition between Torgeson and Magiya, he fell off the chart. The Cowboys kept Torgeson as an “OR” at right tackle.

With him now the full-time left tackle, Evans returns to back-up status. Morris was impressed with his reps against Murray State. This puts Evans in line to replace Lepo in-game due to injury or perhaps in special packages.

Safety

Oklahoma State's Mose Phillips III (right) runs past a teammate during a drill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There were a couple of changes here. First Mose Phillips III is the starter at free safety. Last week Evan Jackson was at the top of the depth chart, with Markeith Williams behind him. Phillips started over Jackson against Murray State and between that and practice reps, the Cowboys must feel more comfortable with Phillips right now, even though Jackson is a UNT transfer and knows the defense.

That meant that Williams had to slide somewhere. He’s now the backup for Quentin Hammonds at boundary safety. Williams led the Cowboys with five tackles on Saturday, and he appears to have caught up with the rest of the defense after getting to Stillwater in the summer. Phillips was Hammonds’ back-up on last week’s depth chart.

The flip could reflect the Cowboys seeing that Phillips and Williams are better fits at those positions after three games.