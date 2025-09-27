How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: Kickoff Time, TV and Betting Odds
Oklahoma State is set for its first game of the post-Mike Gundy era, and it’s desperate to get a win.
The Cowboys are set for battle with Baylor on Saturday, but the game itself won’t matter much around Stillwater. After OSU fired Gundy on Tuesday, the program has clearly made a decision to plan for the future.
Still, there is some hope that the big move will rejuvenate the fanbase and perhaps even give the team a boost going into its Big 12 opener. While beating Baylor will be no easy task, the Cowboys will certainly have a chip on their shoulders when they come out onto the field.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (1-2, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Baylor (2-2, 0-1)
Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 27 at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Commentators: Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Baylor -21.5
Total Points: Over/Under 58.5 points
Moneyline: Baylor -2000, Oklahoma State +1000
All odds via ESPN Bet
After falling to Tulsa last week, the Cowboys are still without an FBS win in the last calendar year. Looking to avoid its 12th straight FBS loss, OSU is also looking for its first Big 12 win since 2023.
Beating the Bears would be massive for the Pokes and their hopes for the rest of the season, but there’s a reason the spread is as lopsided as it is. Baylor defeated a more talented OSU team last season and is heading into Stillwater with some of the same offensive weapons who torched the Cowboys in 2024, most notably Sawyer Robertson and Bryson Washington.
While OSU’s defense looked solid against Tulsa, it didn’t matter much with how poorly the Cowboy offense played. With the Cowboys potentially playing a bit looser on that side with Gundy out of the picture, there could be at least a one-game boost for OSU’s ability to move the ball.
The odds will certainly be stacked against OSU on Saturday, but it will have its home crowd behind it with a bounce back on every Cowboy’s mind.
