Who Will Go No. 3 in 2025 NBA Draft? Odds Suggest VJ Edgecombe is Massive Favorite
The 2025 NBA Draft is less than two weeks away, and there has been a thought around the league that the draft officially begins at the No. 3 slot.
Duke University forward Cooper Flagg is widely expected to be picked No. 1 overall by the Dallas Mavericks, so much so that he's -100000 at FanDuel to be the No. 1 pick. After that, Rutgers guard Dylan Harper is a heavy favorite (-4000) to be the No. 2 overall pick.
So, No. 3 is where the intrigue happens, especially since the Philadelphia 76ers will be on the clock.
It appears that Philly wants to draft a player and not trade for a veteran, even though the team is in win-now mode with Paul George and Joel Embiid. Unfortunately, neither player stayed healthy in the 2024-25 season, so Philly may want to plan a bit more for the future anyway.
In the latest odds at FanDuel, there has been a change in the favorite for the No. 3 overall pick. Guard VJ Edgecombe was previously the second choice, but he's now an odds-on favorite (-125) to go at No. 3.
This comes on the heels of a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer, who revealed that the guard impressed Sixers officials with his “work ethic, personality and interviews." Edgecombe also attended dinner with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and other team executives.
Edgecombe's athleticism is extremely intriguing, and he could be the perfect fit alongside guard Tyrese Maxey in the Sixers' backcourt.
The other options at No. 3 for Philly appear to be Ace Bailey (+230) and Tre Johnson (+460). Bailey's stock has plummeted in this market, as he went from the favorite at +130 to +230 in a matter of days.
While Bailey has the build and skill set to be an elite scorer at the next level, he's been rumored to be a player that could fall on draft night, even if it's only to the No. 4 pick.
There are several NBA draft markets worth monitoring, but the selection at No. 3 could have a major domino effect for markets that invovle players going in the top five or top 10 picks.
