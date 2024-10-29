'I'm Not Giving Up On My Team': Ollie Gordon Set to Play Rest of Season
Oklahoma State’s superstar says he is finishing out the season.
Ollie Gordon entered the 2024 season as the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was a dark horse Heisman candidate. However, a rough campaign ended OSU’s hopes of competing for a championship.
On Monday, Gordon expressed his intention to finish the rest of his career at OSU.
“My momma always taught me that you finish what you start,” Gordon said. “Who would I be to give up on my team because our season is not going how we want it to go? I could’ve gave up last year, but our season was good. Just cause our season’s not going how it’s supposed to, I’m supposed to give up now?”
After leading the nation in rushing with 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, Gordon has not found that same magic. The 2023 Doak Walker Award winner has rushed for 568 yards and eight touchdowns through the first eight games of the year, but OSU still sits at only 3-5.
While Gordon’s draft stock has taken a hit throughout the season, he should still have no issues getting picked in 2025. Along with his and OSU’s disappointing campaign, injuries have been a concern.
Although Gordon has not missed a game this season, he has exited the past few at some point, nursing lower body injuries before returning. He has always returned to the field after getting banged up, but as he takes more hits, the idea of him shutting things down for the year has gained traction.
Along with being adamant about playing out the season, Gordon had words for those who have suggested he finish his career in Stillwater early to prepare for the NFL.
“That’s really weird, and the way people can just sit there and say that is crazy, but they’re wasting their breath saying it because I’m not giving up on my team,” Gordon said.
Considering Gordon passed on potentially lucrative NIL deals over the offseason to remain a Cowboy, his interest in giving his all and finishing the season is no surprise. Although the 2024 season has not gone according to plan, it looks like the Cowboys could have at least four more games to appreciate one of the best running backs in school history.
