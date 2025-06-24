Incoming Freshman Jaylan Beckley has the Tools to be a Cowboy Great
The Oklahoma State Cowboys landed a monster potential offensive line cornerstone in incoming freshman Jaylan Buckley. Buckley recently sat down with OK State on SI to talk about his early football journey and his recent social media success.
You were a massive land for the Cowboys out of high school. What was it about Oklahoma State that won you over?
"Actually, my first unofficial visit as a high school freshman was to OSU, and I could see then that it was a special place. The culture that Gundy has created and maintained is amazing. Everyone made me feel extremely welcomed. My family loved it as well. The relationships I built with coaches here always stood out. OSU is also pretty close to home, my family is so important to me, so that was big. Every time I got to visit and learn more about the team, the campus, and the town, it was just more confirmation. I believe this is a great place for me to grow and become the best player and man that I can be. "
Not many can say they were an Army All-American. Describe the feeling of playing in that game with such big-time players?
"It was an incredible blessing and an unforgettable experience to be named an All-American and to play in that game. Not only did I get to play and compete with some of the nation's top players, but I got to be coached by Hall-of-Famer Emmitt Smith! So cool!
"Being there in that environment just gave me a little glimpse into what I had to look forward to in college, being amongst so many elite guys on one field. We got to have fun off the field as well, there was even a talent show that I participated in, and won. All the guys were hyping me up during my performance, that was so fun and such a great memory."
Have any of the Cowboy upperclassmen stepped in to show you the ropes?
"Offensive lineman Matthew Wade has been big in making my adjustment to college football better. He’s been a great guy to look up to and has helped me get more acclimated to the environment."
You recently started a YouTube channel vlog. What was your inspiration for that and what can people look forward to seeing?
"Yes, I did! Jaylan Beckley LIVE. Michael Turk's vlogs documenting his collegiate football journey was for sure a big part of it. Just seeing his videos gave me a lot of inspiration for the work that I put in to get to where I’m at now, as well as giving me an idea of what that dream looks like. But besides that, I’ve always loved to document and vlog, but have typically only made it available to friends, family and a few classmates.
"I have lots of awesome supporters that often ask me what it's like or just for updates, so I figured that during this new and fun time in my life, it would be great to just document and share with anyone that's interested in coming along for the journey. I also just hope that I can be for some younger guy what 'Hangtime' was for me by watching his videos in middle and high School. On my channel, you'll see real day-in-the-life vlogs of a D1 athlete and student, behind-the-scenes clips, workout recaps, advice for people hoping to follow this path and more... all from the perspective of a Christian college student. I'm excited to share the journey and bring the OSU fans into my world to get to know me on and off the field!"