Incoming Transfers Shaping Oklahoma State's Wide Receiver Room
Oklahoma State has a loaded receiver room, and it should help the Cowboys make some noise in 2025.
Over the past few years, OSU has been looking for consistency. In this era of college football, that can seem almost impossible, but this group in 2025 could help set the foundation for the next era of Cowboy football under Mike Gundy.
While there are plenty of places to find optimism with this group, the offense is a solid place to start, specifically at wide receiver. The receiver room is a great microcosm of the entire roster.
With experienced transfers, returning impact players and freshmen with untapped potential, the Cowboys’ passing game will be shaped by this group of playmakers.
Getting ready for game day
With so many new faces, it can be difficult to get everyone ready for opening kickoff in such a short period. With new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham in the fold, the receivers are picking things up quickly, including Marshall transfer Christian Fitzpatrick.
“I would say the offense has been going really smooth, too,” Fitzpatrick said. “I wasn't here for the spring, so I'm truly learning as we go, step-by-step in practice, but [Meacham]'s doing a great job simplifying it for us when we need to and still giving us the details. I feel like by the time it's time to go, we're going to be ready to go."
Last season, Fitzpatrick had 34 catches for 576 yards and six touchdowns with Marshall. After spending the previous three years at Michigan State and the 2020 season at Louisville, Fitzpatrick could be an immediate impact transfer.
More transfer talent
While Fitzpatrick is maybe the most decorated receiver transfer who has played at the FBS level, the Cowboys also have plenty of other newcomers looking to make a splash. Among those players is UCO transfer Terrill Davis, who will look to answer all of the questions about his transition from Division II to the Big 12 on the field this fall.
While he still hasn’t had an opportunity to play in a game yet, his improvement over the offseason has been enough to catch the attention of those in the building.
“He seems to be picking up the game and our system quickly,” Gundy said. “At this point, we've only been in shoulder pads for a couple of days, and it looks like he is going to hold up physically. If he can keep it up for the next 10 days, then he will be in a position to help us win games this fall."
Ideally, Davis will be far from the only Cowboy transfer to make his presence felt on the field over the next few months. Assuming he and the rest of the receiving core can at least meet expectations, the Cowboys’ young quarterbacks should be able to find success with their plethora of weapons.