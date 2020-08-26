Pokes Report Big 12 Preview: Iowa State

The most important thing to know about Iowa State is that the clock is ticking. Iowa State has been the most popular sleeper pick in the Big 12 the last several seasons and they are there again, but with quarterback Brock Purdy likely bound for the NFL in the spring and losing some excellent talent on defense and at least two of the stellar tight ends that they have, this may lead to a rebuilding year before the Cyclones get back to being that prime "sleeper" choice.

How have they handled the COVID-19?

Iowa State has handled this COVID-19 pandemic as well as anybody or any school. You can chalk it up for athletic director Jamie Pollard and head coach Matt Campbell. Pollard had his medical staff and advisors come up with excellent protocols and the players obviously followed the advise as Iowa State reported low numbers on positive tests.

Then the July 4th holiday when many schools later reported spikes within their programs, Campbell had kept his players around and even had activities for them. It has been a complete buy in and Campbell has stuck to his core belief, worry and act on what you can control and don't waste time and energy on what you can't control.

{I know for the majority of our football team, our emphasis has really been on controlling what you can control and don't miss the things that you can't control because you're worried about things that you couldn't," explained Campbell.

"Well, I think for me, it's been at the forefront, to be really honest with you. When you talk about the challenges at hand, I think sometimes the world looks at our players, as football players, and they put them on a pedestal. And, unfortunately, what they lacked to see is these are 18 to 22-year-old young men, they're growing from a young man into a man. And they didn't for the challenges at hand. But they're forced to really respond to the challenges at hand. And I think if you're attacking this any other way from the health, safety and well being of our student-athletes, then you're wrong. I've been really proud to be an Iowa State Cyclone. I don't know if I've ever been prouder of what's occurred over the last couple of weeks, in terms of the communications, our president meeting with our seniors and myself about what's going on and having great lines of communication.

The team has had no players choose to opt out even thought Campbell has presented the option to them repeatedly. A huge emphasis all summer and into the fall has been making sure the players were not just physically doing fine, but also mentally okay with everything in their lives.

"We're in a place where giving facts to 18 to 20-year-old young men who are sacrificing greatly for a great cause is something that I've been really grateful and appreciated from the leadership here at our university that's been able to give our kids, our staff and myself the right vision to be able to work forward and move forward on a day in day out basis," Campbell emphasized.

Not only all of that with the players, but Iowa State athletics has joined with the College of Industrial Engineering on campus to perfect their own lower helmet shields. Helmet manafacturers have done the same thing. Oklahoma State tried a splash shield and they fogged up and just weren't workable for the majority of players. Iowa State is still going with their shields and even manafacturing them for other schools.

“Whether it’ll prevent the spread of COVID-19 in terms of exposure, nobody has any data on that but we know that something is better than nothing,” Iowa State associate athletic director for sports medicine Mark Coberley said. “The shield won’t clear everybody to go play football without risk of exposure but we’re just trying to find more and more ways to keep people safer and safer as we learn more about COVID.

“It should help because how this virus gets transmitted is by being in close proximity and exchanging air with another person. If you put a barrier up, you have a lot less chance of it travelling from person to person.”

That is a complete conquering of the COVID-19 problem.

What are the prospects for Cyclones success this season?

On defense the Cyclones return outstanding playmakers in linebacker Mike Rose and strong safety Greg Eisworth and those two are surrounded by some talented defenders, but the edge for Iowa State on defense will be the return after an injury cost him last season of defensive end and elite pass rusher JaQuan Bailey.

"I think JaQuan has been very similar to what I know of JaQuan. I think there's a guy that hasn't put pads on since September of a year ago," Campbell explained. "So I think you've seen a guy that's steadily getting better one day at a time. You know, I think rusty coming back as you would expect him to be. We've taken a really slow with him in terms of understanding that he hasn't played football and contact collisions since almost 10 months ago."

Bailey had eight sacks in the 2018 season and he could be a potential Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year candidate if he is all the way back. Campbell and defensive coordinator Jon Heacock are not rushing him.

"And so I think just slow and steady is really what I've seen from JaQuan and to be honest with you, I think that will help them in the long run here as we get into the football season," added Campbell. "So I think it's slow and steady is probably the right thing to say about where JaQuan's at and what I've seen from him."

On offense the Cyclones have developed three of the best tight ends in the Big 12 and all of college football. Charlie Kolar, the Norman North product is an All-American, Chase Allen is on his heels and both are NFL prospects. Dylan Soehner could start for most Big 12 schools and he is the third tight end.

Campbell and his offensive staff have majored in position groups with two and sometimes all three in the game. Yes, you may give up some explosion in the passing game but you can create match-ups and go without subbing by moving the trio around and making it difficult on defenses.

The Cyclones know how to make the most of what they have and get by with what they don't.

Who is the Cyclones difference maker?

Iowa State has plenty of talent, but the season will be determined by how well Brock Purdy plays and leads the team. Purdy last season was responsible for 4,181-yards and 35 touchdowns. He is the catalyst for what the Cyclones do offensively.

On top of that, Purdy is respected by every player on the team. He is not a soft quarterback, but one that runs head first into the defense if that is what it takes. He holds on to the gootball that extra split second for the route to open up even if it means taking a hit as he throws or right after.

"I don't really know what five-star talent is because I'd take Brock Purdy over any quarterback in the country," Campbell said less than a week ago. "But what I would say is, from a leadership standpoint, when that guy is consistent, and when that guy's the same guy every day, then it always gives your football team a chance to be successful. And we're certainly that we've got a very talented football player from a skill standpoint, but even more talented in terms of mental makeup and leadership. We are we're very blessed to have a leader like that. For me, I'm grateful to lead with Brock. I feel like we've grown as a program as Brock has grown as well."

There is no doubt, Oklahoma State fans will remember that Purdy came in and took over during the first quarter of the Cyclones 2018 game in Stillwater and Iowa State has been better ever since, including getting the upset win over Oklahoma State that day.

"He has certainly been an anchor to, the growth that we've been able to make here in the last two years," added Campbell. "And obviously he's a young man that has the ability to handle that because that's not easy. The pressure and the challenges that he deals with, those aren't easy challenges. But I wouldn't want to go through these processes and these challenges with anybody else in the country rather Brock Purdy."

Is the new schedule for 2020 better or worse?

In a year of disruptions and changes, Iowa State may have had the least change in their schedule, which was balanced in the conference portion originally and has stayed that way. The opener with Louisiana-Lafayette is a good one, but should be handled at home. Then a decent challenge on the road at TCU to open with Oklahoma and Texas Tech at home to follow. They have an open week before a trip to Oklahoma State. Kansas on the road and then home with Baylor follow before another open week. They close with Kansas State at home, Texas on the road, and then West Virginia at home.

If Iowa State does not hit their goals, the schedule will not be to blame.

Conclusion

Iowa State's season hinges on three games. I believe they beat everybody else, but the home game with Oklahoma early, the road game at Oklahoma State in the middle, and the late road trip to Texas. Win two out of three and they are at least playing in the Big 12 Championship in Arlington. My prediction is they lose two of those three and fall just short at 8-2 overall.