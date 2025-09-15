Is The Turnpike Classic Still Considered A Rivalry?
Oklahoma State is preparing to welcome Tulsa to town Friday night for another Turnpike Classic showdown. The Cowboys and Golden Hurricane will meet for the 78th time this Friday, with OSU hoping to get its 46th win of the series.
These teams first met all the way back in 1914, a game where OSU won 13-6. Since then, the Cowboys have continued to dominate, accumulating a record of 45-27-5 against Tulsa.
OSU has played Tulsa more than any other team in history besides Oklahoma, but it’s hard to imagine that the Turnpike Classic can even hold a candle to the Bedlam rivalry.
In recent years, this matchup hasn’t even seemed worthy of being deemed a rivalry. In the past 10 matchups, the Cowboys are 10-0, with their last loss to Tulsa dating back to 1998. This includes a 45-10 blowout last year, a game the Cowboys still dominated during one of the worst seasons in recent history.
This year, the game will be played in Boone Pickens Stadium, which adds an advantage that the Cowboys will always take. The Cowboys have a 28-6-3 home record in the series, with their last loss at home being in 1951.
A Mike Gundy Cowboy team has never lost to Tulsa, and as his coaching seat continues to get warmer, Gundy would benefit greatly if his record stayed perfect. This game could not only benefit a worrying Gundy, but could also lift up a team needing some much-needed confidence.
Starting quarterback Zane Flores is looking to get his first-ever win as a starter, and this week is the perfect opportunity for that to happen. Tulsa is coming off a 42-23 loss to Navy, where not much seemed to go the Golden Hurricane's way. This is favorable for Oklahoma State as its last game was anything but positive, as they lost 69-3 against Oregon.
Even if the recurring game doesn’t seem like the flashiest rivalry, it’s not going anywhere soon. The two teams have agreed to play each other every year until at least 2031. Although this might not be what people deem as a heated rivalry, the Cowboys hope they can continue the winning streak this coming Friday.