Is There More Pressure on Cowboy Football or Basketball Next Season?
Oklahoma State is in an interesting spot ahead of the upcoming season, and it could use a turnaround in a couple of key sports.
Over the past few seasons, things have been rocky on the field and on the hardwood. While OSU women’s basketball has ascended to become one of the top teams in the Big 12 under Jacie Hoyt, the Cowboys are still searching for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021.
Meanwhile, OSU football is nearing the end of a transformative offseason after the worst campaign in Mike Gundy’s tenure. Following Cowboy basketball’s first consecutive losing seasons in decades, there is some real pressure for each program to perform next season.
So, the biggest question is which program is more desperate for a successful season?
Let’s start with football. Under Gundy, the Cowboys have consistently been in Big 12 title races and achieved national relevancy for much of the past two decades.
After winning only three games last season, expectations are low in Stillwater, even if there were some significant changes throughout the offseason. After missing a bowl game only once in his first 19 seasons, back-to-back losing seasons would be a true nightmare scenario for Gundy.
Meanwhile, just about every season has seemed like some sort of nightmare scenario in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Although Steve Lutz had a respectable first season and went 7-3 in conference home games, his inability to win on the road against Big 12 opponents destroyed any chance OSU had of having a good season.
Still, with a full offseason and some highly touted transfers, especially in the scoring department, incoming, there will be more pressure for the Cowboys to perform than any year since Cade Cunningham’s lone season. Still, it might not be tournament or bust for the Pokes.
The Big 12 is tough, and if the Cowboys can simply be competitive against the top teams and be in bubble talks throughout conference play, it should be enough for the school to feel comfortable about the team’s direction. Meanwhile, if that exact description is used for the football team, Gundy might not get the opportunity for his 22nd season.
OSU was once a basketball school, and the Cowboys’ success is still critical for the athletic department, but another failure on the football field would be much more costly and much more significant for the Cowboys.