Kansas City Chiefs Schedule Meeting with OSU’s Ollie Gordon II
Former Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II is preparing for one of the biggest night of his young athletic career. The NFL draft is quickly approaching and Gordon has been gaining momentum heading into the draft.
The dream was a slowly becoming a reality and that was never more evident than on Wednesday when it was reported that the Kansas City Chiefs had scheduled a formal meeting with Gordon leading up to this year’s draft.
Typically if a team reaches out to a player prior to the draft then said team is believes that athlete will be available when the teams time comes in the draft.
The Kansas City Chiefs currently hold the 31st pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. They are in need of a running back with Isaiah Pacheco entering the final year of his contract but it is unlikely the Chiefs go with a running back in the opening round. Boise State superstar Ashton Jeanty is predicted as the only running back to hear his name called in the opening round.
Following a solid Senior Bowl performance, Ollie Gordon watched is draft stock rise right before his eye. Gordon is currently predicted to hit the draft board in the 3rd round of the 2025 NFL draft.
With the Chiefs showing early interest in Gordon, could we see the Cowboy legend in the same backfield as Patrick Mahomes? Kansas City has two picks in the third round of the draft with the first coming at pick No. 88 and the second at No. 95.
There’s no denying how good Gordon was during his career with the Cowboys. He’s a massive running back who runs hard and possesses the toughness and raw power needed to bowl over defenders at the collegiate level. He also has plenty of experience and value as a pass catcher, giving him more dimensions in his game than the stereotypical “power back” archetype.
