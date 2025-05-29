Kickoff Times, TV Designations Released for Oklahoma State Nonconference Games
Oklahoma State is inching closer to the start of football season.
On Thursday, the Big 12 announced select kickoff times and TV designations for games in the 2025 season. While most kickoff times and TV information will be released throughout the season, the beginning of the year has some more clarity.
OSU’s first game was already set for a Thursday night at home against UT Martin. That Aug. 28 matchup is also now officially set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+.
The game is the first of two nonconference home games for the Cowboys next season, with the team set to host Tulsa on Friday, Sept. 19. That game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.
Along with two games in Stillwater, the Cowboys will travel to Eugene for a Sept. 6 matchup at Oregon. That game is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS.
Last season, OSU was the worst team in the Big 12 and the only team in the conference to finish without a conference win. The 3-9 overall record featured an exciting win against Arkansas and some convincing performances against South Dakota State and Tulsa.
While OSU would love to repeat its nonconference performance last season in its two weeknight contests, the main issue will be its ability to compete when conference play comes around.
The Cowboys have been one of the most active teams throughout this offseason. Along with making moves in the transfer portal, OSU will enter next season with an almost entirely new coaching staff.
While OSU’s ability to win in the Big 12 is still undetermined, its willingness to make changes to get back to the top of the conference was on full display over the past few months. The team’s Thursday night contest against UT Martin could be the start of another successful stretch in the Mike Gundy era.
While the 2025 season won’t be easy for the Cowboys, they will have a chance to bounce back in a big way.