Lack of Continuity Could Bode Well for Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State had an abundance of returning talent in 2024, but it might not have been a recipe for success.
Going into the 2023 season, OSU was one of many teams trying to figure out who it was. The Cowboys had no clear starting quarterback and had no one ready to emerge as a star offensively.
Those situations changed rapidly over the first few weeks of the season as Alan Bowman found a stride with his receivers and the offense was spearheaded by sophomore star Ollie Gordon. The talented running back helped OSU become one of the most exciting teams in the nation.
Pair his play with a veteran offensive line and a defense that seemed to gel more each week, and the Cowboys had something cooking. OSU went on to finish with 10 wins after making an appearance in the Big 12 Championship.
After such a successful season, the Cowboys seemed like a clear favorite in the Big 12 the next season with virtually every important player returning in 2024. Talks of winning the Big 12 and earning a spot in the first 12-team playoff were nonstop in Stillwater.
Of course, none of those things turned out to be as clear as everyone thought. Despite bringing back so much returning talent, the Cowboys fell flat, losing every conference game.
In this age of college football, it was thought that the rarity of continuity would help OSU stand out as one of the best in the country last season, but instead, it might have lulled the Cowboys into a sense of comfortability and complacency.
That won’t be a problem in 2025.
The Cowboys have made significant changes to their coaching staff and to their roster. With an abundance of new faces in all areas in Stillwater, OSU is entering an exciting season with an opportunity to turn the program around.
As everyone is looking to find their spots on the team and fit in, the competition should be fierce. No player has fully earned their spot for 2025 yet, and there could be many lineup changes throughout the year. With such an emphasis on competition and coming together for next season, the Cowboys should be able to show that continuity isn’t always the best route.