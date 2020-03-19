Mike Leach Labels Gundy's Mullet Iconic and a Symbol of Oklahoma State

STILLWATER -- Oh the things that get attention these days, especially when so much of the population is cooped up and working and hanging out at home, doing their part, and keeping up social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports fans especially are yearning for things to discuss. College football fans would love to discuss the Mike Leach vs. Mike Gundy coaching history and even a possible meeting between Gundy's Cowboys and Leach's new team at Mississippi State. Personally, I think Leach will make the SEC more interesting. You know down south they believe the SEC just means more period.

Somebody got Leach on the topic of whether beards or mullets were better. Leach appears to have discovered that theory in a bathroom visit, where I'm not sure.

Honestly, as you can see it all has to do with toilet paper etiquette, which I agree with that philosophy in my personal life. Leach quickly had a reply from Big Duke warning Leach about calling exception to Gundy. The record head-to-head between those two is 3-2 in favor of the "Mullet" over the "Pirate."

Leach quickly came back with a response in saying that Gundy's mullet is grandfathered in and it is iconic and a symbol of Oklahoma State.

I miss Mike Leach and maybe the Cowboys and Mississippi State can get together on the gridiron sometime soon. Leach and Gundy are both good follows on Twitter. Gundy by the way is on his way back home from his vacation to Montana, but it looks like the Gundy and his sons had some luck fishing before leaving for Stillwater. Word was it was catch and release.