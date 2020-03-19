Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Mike Leach Labels Gundy's Mullet Iconic and a Symbol of Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Oh the things that get attention these days, especially when so much of the population is cooped up and working and hanging out at home, doing their part, and keeping up social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports fans especially are yearning for things to discuss. College football fans would love to discuss the Mike Leach vs. Mike Gundy coaching history and even a possible meeting between Gundy's Cowboys and Leach's new team at Mississippi State. Personally, I think Leach will make the SEC more interesting. You know down south they believe the SEC just means more period. 

Somebody got Leach on the topic of whether beards or mullets were better. Leach appears to have discovered that theory in a bathroom visit, where I'm not sure.

Honestly, as you can see it all has to do with toilet paper etiquette, which I agree with that philosophy in my personal life. Leach quickly had a reply from Big Duke warning Leach about calling exception to Gundy. The record head-to-head between those two is 3-2 in favor of the "Mullet" over the "Pirate."

Leach quickly came back with a response in saying that Gundy's mullet is grandfathered in and it is iconic and a symbol of Oklahoma State.

I miss Mike Leach and maybe the Cowboys and Mississippi State can get together on the gridiron sometime soon. Leach and Gundy are both good follows on Twitter. Gundy by the way is on his way back home from his vacation to Montana, but it looks like the Gundy and his sons had some luck fishing before leaving for Stillwater. Word was it was catch and release.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mythical March Madness: Thursday Early Games from Eugene and Philly

Just one upset, a mild one, in the first four games from Mythical March Madness.

Robert Allen

by

BigRod1

Oklahoma State Makes Final Three for Four-Star Forward

2020 four-star forward JT Thor has announced his final three ahead of the spring signing period.

Zach Lancaster

by

scottsdalepoke

Mythical March Madness Preview: Baylor Regional

A look at the Baylor Regional in the Pokes Report Mythical March Madness tournament.

Zach Lancaster

Mythical March Madness Preview: Kansas Regional

A look at the Kansas Regional in the Pokes Report Mythical March Madness tournament.

Zach Lancaster

Cameron Murray has a Bigger Presence than Ever, Literally and Figuratively

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Cameron Murray has far exceeded his expectations.

Robert Allen

by

scottsdalepoke

Flashback: Bedlam 2001, or 16-13

OSU's win over the Sooners was a massive upset. Or was it?

John Helsley

Blake Jarwin Says Contract Signed, Thankful for Oklahoma State

Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin talks new contract and ties to Oklahoma State.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma's Top 2022 Prospect Breaks Down Recruitment; OSU In Solid Position

One of those pursuits is the state of Oklahoma’s top 2022 prospect and top 10 national prospect, Gentry Williams, a do it all athlete out of Booker T. Washington in Tulsa, OK.

Marshall Levenson

No More Classes on Campus this Spring, No Practices or Gatherings for Teams

Oklahoma State University announced they are going online the rest of the spring semester. What does that mean for athletics?

Robert Allen

Thomas Dziagwa Pens Thank You Note to Cowboy Basketball Fans

The sharp-shooting senior out of Temple Terrace, FL, Thomas Dziagwa, will long be remembered for his hot-hand and quick-release 3-pointers.

Zach Lancaster