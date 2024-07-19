Limiting Turnovers 'X Factor' For Oklahoma State in 2024
Oklahoma State’s offense could be explosive next season but it must limit mistakes.
Last season, OSU was one of the most surprising teams in the country as it rebounded from a 2-2 start to win 10 games and make the Big 12 Championship. Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon led the Cowboys with 1,732 yards and was the nation’s top rusher.
With Alan Bowman entering his seventh season of college football and a slew of returning production at receiver, the Cowboys are in a position to have the best offensive team since Kasey Dunn took over as offensive coordinator. However, one area could keep OSU from reaching its potential.
In a recent ESPN article outlining the X factor for every top 25 team next season, Harry Lyles Jr. pointed out turnovers as the Cowboys’ make-or-break area. Specifically, the play of Bowman could be what takes the Cowboys from good to great.
Last season, Bowman began the season in the middle of a three-quarterback system as OSU looked to name a permanent starter. After uninspiring performances from the quarterback room, Mike Gundy opted for the most experienced player. While he did not have a great season, he got the job done for the Cowboys.
Still, when he is not handing off to Gordon, things can get tricky. Last season, he finished with 3,460 yards and 15 touchdowns. Those touchdowns also came with 14 interceptions, which were often costly for the Cowboys.
Bowman threw an interception in nine games last season, including all four of OSU’s losses. Multiple picks against BYU and Texas A&M nearly cost the Cowboys those tight games.
For OSU to take the next step in 2024, limiting those mistakes in tight games is a must.
