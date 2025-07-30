Linebacker Bryan McCoy Searching for OSU's First Butkus Award
Oklahoma State Cowboy linebacker Bryan McCoy is on a mission to make history this season. The Akron transfer is not only wanting to stake his claim as an elite Cowboy linebacker but he is also chasing the programs first ever Butkus Award. McCoy recently found himself on the Butkus award pre-season watch list and for good reason.
McCoy, a transfer from the University of Akron, could be a cornerstone for OSU’s defense this season. At Akron, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker made his mark in the Mid-American Conference, earning Second Team All-MAC honors in 2024. Over two seasons with the Zips, McCoy recorded 92 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks, showcasing his ability to disrupt plays in the backfield and patrol the middle of the field.
His above-average fuel tank and ability to deliver bone-jarring hits at Akron earned him respect as a defensive leader. Now in Oklahoma State’s orange and black, McCoy’s blend of speed, instincts, and physicality fits seamlessly into defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's defensive scheme. The Pokes are in need of a defensive leader following the departure of a stacked linebacking core from a season ago.
The Butkus Award watch list features 51 linebackers includes McCoy as one of seven Big 12 representatives. The Cowboys have fielded some of the best linebackers in the game but are still searching for their first ever Butkus Award winner.
The Cowboys need a linebacker to shine in 2025 after both Nick Martin and Collin Oliver heard their names called in this year's NFL draft. With the 2025 college football season right around the corner, McCoy faces a fierce challenge to stand out in a talent-rich Big 12 Conference. He proved he could play at a high level in Akron, and the Pokes are hoping he can recreate that sort of magic. The path to December’s award ceremony in Illinois starts now, and Stillwater is banking on No. 5 to carry his Akron tenacity into Cowboy history.