Live Updates: No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State
The No. 20-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a tough defeat a week ago, doing so on the road against No. 23-ranked Kansas State.
The Wildcats, like Oklahoma State, took a brutal loss a week ago. Both teams need a big lift from a win in Week 5 -- and the outcome will certainly determine how the Big 12 results play out. Here's a live game thread that will be updated throughout:
2Q:
The Cowboys followed up their electric touchdown score by taking the ball away from Kansas State. Cornerback Korie Black intercepted Johnson, giving Oklahoma State a chance to extend their lead. They did so, as Logan Ward nailed a 31-yard field goal. Cowboys lead 13-7.
After both teams got stopped once each to start the second quarter, Oklahoma State scored on an incredible flea-flicker in which Alan Bowman connected with De'Zhaun Stribling for a 77-yard touchdown. Cowboys lead 10-7.
1Q:
Following Kansas State's scoring drive, the Cowboys established a bit of offensive momentum, but it eventually stalled and Oklahoma State's Logan Ward drilled a 42-yard field goal, cutting their deficit to 7-3.
Oklahoma State's defense allowed Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson to convert two fourth down completions in the air. Eventually, Johnson led Kansas State to a touchdown on the ground for a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive. The Wildcats lead 7-0 early.
Inactives: Offensive tackle Jake Springfield and linebacker Justin Wright are both ruled out for the contest.
