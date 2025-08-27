Three Oklahoma State Defenders to Watch in the Opener with UT Martin
As Oklahoma State launches the 2025 season Thursday night against UT Martin at Boone Pickens Stadium, the Cowboy defense, under new coordinator Todd Grantham, is eager to rewrite last year’s awful narrative. After a less-than-memorable 2024 season, the Pokes ranked among the FBS’s worst defensively (500.6 yards allowed per game).
A near-complete roster overhaul featuring 27 potential newcomers has the orange and black faithful of Stillwater finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Against UT Martin in the season opener of the Cowboys, these three defensive players are poised to make their mark on Oklahoma State football.
Bryan McCoy Jr. (Linebacker, Transfer from Akron)
Bryan McCoy Jr. could be the heart and soul of a revamped O-State defense. The Akron transfer, who amassed 120 tackles and earned second-team All-MAC honors in 2024, is projected to be one of the total tackle leaders this season.
At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, McCoy’s speed and instincts were made for Grantham’s defense. His relentless pursuit of defenders will be crucial against UT Martin’s efficient offense (375.1 yards per game in 2024). Expect McCoy to clog running lanes and disrupt plays, setting a physical tone early. He is primed to put his stamp on the game.
Wendell Gregory (Linebacker, Transfer from South Carolina)
Wendell Gregory, a transfer from South Carolina could be the sleeper pick in Oklahoma State's linebacker corps this season. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound redshirt freshman only made a couple of appearances for South Carolina a season ago. He was a major recruit out of high school with offers from the likes of Arkansas, Kansas, Auburn, Kansas State, Michigan and Tennessee, just to name a few.
Against UT Martin’s potent rushing attack (164.8 yards per game), Gregory’s ability to showcase his athleticism in the open field could be key. The Pokes have built a stable of versatile linebackers, and Gregory’s performance could steal the show if he makes his presence felt in Boone Pickens Stadium. Look for Gregory to make some big stops in the backfield.
Iman Oates (Defensive Tackle, Returning Starter)
Iman Oates is one of the lone returning starters for the Pokes and is an anchor on the defensive line. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound senior started all 12 games in 2024, providing a veteran presence amidst 18 new defensive transfers. Oates’ ability to eat up double teams and clog the interior will be key against UT Martin’s ground game.
With 12 career starts, his experience makes him a leader for a rebuilt unit. If Oates controls the line of scrimmage, he’ll free up McCoy and Gregory to wreak havoc. Watch for Oates to dominate early, setting up his playmaking teammates. A linebacker is only as good as the guys in front of him.