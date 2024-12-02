Looking Ahead at Oklahoma State's 2025 Football Schedule
Oklahoma State just wrapped up its worst season in decades, but it’s not too early to look ahead.
After beginning the 2024 season ranked and emerging as a top 15 squad by the end of nonconference play, OSU failed to win a single Big 12 game. OSU’s hopes of winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff were dashed by the end of September.
The disappointing season only got worse from there as losses piled up. With such a rough season in Stillwater, it is understandable to want to forget about what happened. So, let’s look ahead to the Cowboys’ next season, which starts in only 271 days.
OSU will begin its season with a likely easy win against FCS team UT Martin on Aug. 30. However, the Cowboys will get a much tougher test a week later when they travel to Eugene to face Oregon.
The Ducks were a win away from the College Football Playoff last season and are undefeated and No. 1 in the nation in 2024. OSU’s lone bright spot this season was its undefeated nonconference slate, and it might take a miracle to enter Big 12 play 3-0 again in 2025.
OSU will get a week off after its trip to Oregon before hosting Tulsa in the nonconference finale. OSU won't know exactly who its next opponent is until the Big 12 announces its schedule for next year, but the Cowboys do know which nine teams will be on the slate.
OSU’s 2025 Big 12 opponents:
Baylor
Houston
Kansas State
Iowa State
Cincinnati
at Texas Tech
at UCF
at Kansas
at Arizona
After playing all four new Big 12 teams in 2023 and three of the four Pac-12 additions in 2024, OSU will match up with Arizona in conference play for the first time next season. The Cowboys will also have a chance to get revenge at Kansas and UCF after suffering embarrassing losses in their most recent trips there.
Overall, OSU’s Big 12 schedule is relatively weak. In nine conference games, OSU will face five teams that had a losing record this season but will face three 8-4 teams and host Big 12 finalist Iowa State, which has a school-record 10 wins this year.
Nothing will come easy for a program that ended the season with nine straight losses, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism as changes come and next season slowly approaches.
