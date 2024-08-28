LSU Coach Doesn’t Agree With OSU Football’s NIL Approach
Oklahoma State recently unveiled a new technique for raising NIL funds, but some coaches seem to oppose the strategy.
Recently, OSU announced it would look to increase donations for the general team fund for every player on the roster. On Wednesday, LSU coach Brian Kelly voiced his disagreement with the Cowboys’ NIL strategies on an SEC teleconference.
"We can keep NIL off the field and generate what we need,” Kelly said. “Putting a QR code on a helmet doesn't feel collegiate to me."
Considering the general state of NIL and the transfer portal, nothing in today’s college football landscape truly feels collegiate. Kelly is entering his third season at LSU and his 21st as a head coach. Compared to when he coached at Central Michigan in 2004, the sport looks nearly unrecognizable off the field.
While Kelly had strong opinions on OSU’s helmet strategy to raise funds, OSU coach Mike Gundy seemed excited about the new look.
"This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game," Gundy said. "It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I'm thrilled about this opportunity for our players."
The Cowboys will also have QR codes throughout the stadium on game days and on the equipment truck, among other places. Meanwhile, the helmet QR codes are meant specifically for those watching at home, as OSU hopes close shots of the back of players could generate funds.
While it remains to be seen how the QR codes on the helmet will impact the Cowboys’ ability to recruit or generate more NIL money, it does show the program’s willingness to try different strategies. In an era that becomes more hectic by the day, finding ways to adapt and get ahead of the curve could put OSU in a position to succeed for years to come.
