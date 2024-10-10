Marquee Matchups Could Help Oklahoma State Build Momentum for 2025
Oklahoma State has a lost season, but it could have a chance to build some momentum into next year.
The Cowboys have started 3-3 and are winless in conference play. While they will not meet their expectations, they will have some opportunities to get back on track and take some optimism into next season.
In 2014, OSU began 5-1 before dropping five straight and looking at its first losing season in nearly a decade. With freshman quarterback Mason Rudolph burning his redshirt and getting his second start in the regular season finale, OSU came back to beat Oklahoma in Norman.
The Bedlam win helped OSU make a bowl game, where it beat Washington in the Cactus Bowl. Those games helped salvage a rough season and build momentum into 2015, where OSU started 10-0.
Those special wins don’t necessarily have to come at the end of the season. In 2018, OSU went 7-6, needing to win its bowl game against Missouri to earn a winning season.
To even get to a bowl game, OSU needed a couple of upsets over top-10 squads. The Cowboys beat Texas and West Virginia in Stillwater to earn six regular-season wins. Despite some duds, including losses at Kansas State and TCU, OSU had some optimism as it proved its ability to rise to the occasion in big games.
OSU will have those types of opportunities this season, but it will be up to the Cowboys to take advantage. Next game, the Cowboys will travel to BYU against a potentially unbeaten squad in College Football Playoff contention.
Texas Tech visits Stillwater in the Cowboys’ home finale in a game that could prove important for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has also become one of the Cowboys’ biggest rivals in the new-look Big 12, potentially giving that game some extra juice.
OSU will finish the season at Colorado in a game that could determine OSU’s bowl eligibility. The Cowboys haven’t missed a bowl game since 2005, which could lead to a prideful performance on Black Friday.
OSU has meaningful games left on the schedule, even if there are no meaningful outcomes in play. Despite 2024 being a lost year, there is no reason 2025 has to start as one.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.