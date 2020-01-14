Pokes Report
Mike Gundy and Coaches Film Room: Live Thread

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- This should be a joyous night for Oklahoma State fans. No, the Cowboys aren't in the national championship game in New Orleans. But, Biletnikoff Award finalist Tylan Wallace is coming back for another season, and will be coached by Oklahoma State's newest offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn.

Oh, yeah, not to mention that the nation's best running back Chuba Hubbard is returning for another season as well.

LSU just took to the field, and Clemson is fixing to come out of the tunnel. You can watch the game on virtually every single ESPN channel. Marshall Levenson grew up outside of Baton Rouge and is rooting on his team LSU. Marshall and Robert Allen is watching the game on ESPN, so that means I've got the ESPNU coverage of the Coaches Room.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is running the show. Everyone knows just how entertaining he can be, and he's running this show very well so far.

Joining him on set is TCU head coach Gary Patterson, Vanderbilt's Derek Mason and Boston College's Jeff Hafley.

We're going to be running a live thread here on this post, as well as having a conversation on the game down in the comment section.

First Quarter

With Mike Gundy running the broadcast, it's great exposure for the program. Especially with Chuba Hubbard announcing this after noon that he's returning and the announcement of Kasey Dunn as the offensive coordinator.

Mike Gundy on blindside blocks.

Gundy on Clemson dominating the offensive stat sheet so far.

LSU just got back into this game with one play. Impressive. Also, Gundy on push-offs, what a treasure.

Fire coach Gundy? Never!

Mike Gundy's a special teams genius.

Mike Gundy take a shot at a defensive coach...

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Gundy's leading this thing and it's a lot of fun to get some insight into what goes on when coaches watch film. With Gundy hanging on to Hubbard, Wallace and Dunn, this should be a lot of fun to watch as the night wears on lol.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Heck of a play by Burrow, but called back with a hold. Shame.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Two great defensive stands on the first two drives of the game.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Both defenses have started this game hot. Let's see who breaks first.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

LSU breaks first. That was an impressive drive there by Clemson, especially overcoming that blindside block. Clemson up 7-0 early.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Genuinely surprised Gundy hasn't mentioned Chuba coming back yet.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

That was an impressive play there by LSU. Things are starting to get exciting.

Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Classic Mike Gundy haha https://www.clippituser.tv/c/yypzbz

College Football Playoff National Championship: Film Room: LSU vs. Clemson | ESPN U
College Football Playoff National Championship: Film Room: LSU vs. Clemson | ESPN U
There’s no way they’d fire coach Gundy...he’s coach Gundy! #OkState
www.clippituser.tv
Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Mike Gundy on blindside blocks. https://www.clippituser.tv/c/mvqmke

College Football Playoff National Championship: Film Room: LSU vs. Clemson | ESPN U
College Football Playoff National Championship: Film Room: LSU vs. Clemson | ESPN U
Mike Gundy on illegal blindside blocks. #OkState
www.clippituser.tv
Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Gundy on Clemson dominating the offensive stat sheet so far. https://www.clippituser.tv/c/wdxwmb

College Football Playoff National Championship: Film Room: LSU vs. Clemson | ESPN U
College Football Playoff National Championship: Film Room: LSU vs. Clemson | ESPN U
I certainly didn’t see this one coming...😳
www.clippituser.tv
Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

LSU just got back into this game with one play. Impressive. Also, Gundy on push-offs, what a treasure. https://www.clippituser.tv/c/benadw

College Football Playoff National Championship: Film Room: LSU vs. Clemson | ESPN U
College Football Playoff National Championship: Film Room: LSU vs. Clemson | ESPN U
Mike Gundy on push-offs 😂😂😂
www.clippituser.tv
Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Fire coach Gundy? Never! https://www.clippituser.tv/c/yypzbz

College Football Playoff National Championship: Film Room: LSU vs. Clemson | ESPN U
College Football Playoff National Championship: Film Room: LSU vs. Clemson | ESPN U
There’s no way they’d fire coach Gundy...he’s coach Gundy! #OkState
www.clippituser.tv
Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Mike Gundy's a special teams genius. https://www.clippituser.tv/c/dygbxr

College Football Playoff National Championship: Film Room: LSU vs. Clemson | ESPN U
College Football Playoff National Championship: Film Room: LSU vs. Clemson | ESPN U
Mike Gundy...what a legend. “Offensive guys are the whole field.” 😂😂😂 #OkState
www.clippituser.tv
Zach Lancaster
Zach Lancaster

Editor

Mike Gundy take a shot at a defensive coach... https://www.clippituser.tv/c/vyxqvp

College Football Playoff National Championship: Film Room: LSU vs. Clemson | ESPN U
College Football Playoff National Championship: Film Room: LSU vs. Clemson | ESPN U
Gundy taking a shot at a defensive coach 😂😂😂
www.clippituser.tv

