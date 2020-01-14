Mike Gundy and Coaches Film Room: Live Thread

STILLWATER -- This should be a joyous night for Oklahoma State fans. No, the Cowboys aren't in the national championship game in New Orleans. But, Biletnikoff Award finalist Tylan Wallace is coming back for another season, and will be coached by Oklahoma State's newest offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn.

Oh, yeah, not to mention that the nation's best running back Chuba Hubbard is returning for another season as well.

LSU just took to the field, and Clemson is fixing to come out of the tunnel. You can watch the game on virtually every single ESPN channel. Marshall Levenson grew up outside of Baton Rouge and is rooting on his team LSU. Marshall and Robert Allen is watching the game on ESPN, so that means I've got the ESPNU coverage of the Coaches Room.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is running the show. Everyone knows just how entertaining he can be, and he's running this show very well so far.

Joining him on set is TCU head coach Gary Patterson, Vanderbilt's Derek Mason and Boston College's Jeff Hafley.

We're going to be running a live thread here on this post, as well as having a conversation on the game down in the comment section.

First Quarter

With Mike Gundy running the broadcast, it's great exposure for the program. Especially with Chuba Hubbard announcing this after noon that he's returning and the announcement of Kasey Dunn as the offensive coordinator.

Mike Gundy on blindside blocks.

Gundy on Clemson dominating the offensive stat sheet so far.

LSU just got back into this game with one play. Impressive. Also, Gundy on push-offs, what a treasure.

Fire coach Gundy? Never!

Mike Gundy's a special teams genius.

Mike Gundy take a shot at a defensive coach...