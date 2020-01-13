Chuba Hubbard is Returning to Oklahoma State for 2020 Season

STILLWATER – A little more than two weeks following the Texas Bowl, the day Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard said that he’d have his decision made on whether he’s coming back to Oklahoma State, or foregoing his eligibility and going into the NFL Draft, a decision has been made. Cowboy fans, start your rejoicing because the nation’s leading running back will be back in Stillwater and an orange and black uniform for the 2020 season.

That’s right, Chuba Hubbard took to Twitter to make the announcement that he will be returning for his redshirt junior season and to terrorize defenses with Spencer Sanders and Tylan Wallace for one more season.

Hubbard is now the third member of Oklahoma State to announce that he’ll be returning as he joins Biletnikoff finalist receiver Tylan Wallace and offensive coordinator and receivers coach Kasey Dunn.

After the second-best rushing season in Oklahoma State history, there’s no doubt that Hubbard is set to have an even better season in 2020. The majority of the offensive line returns, including the addition of All-Big 12 offensive lineman Josh Sills from West Virginia. It’s an offensive line that was graded out by Pro Football Focus as the 25th best offensive line in the country under first year offensive line coach Charlie Dickey.

The Cowboys will have one of the best running back rooms in the Big 12, if not the country as they also have running backs LD Brown, Dezmon Jackson and Deondrick Glass. Brown got better as the season progressed and Jackson and Glass have had a year to get bigger, stronger and faster all while learning Oklahoma State’s offense.

The Cowboys will also be incredibly strong on the defensive side of the ball as they return 10 out of 11 starters, including safety Kolby Harvell-Peel and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga. Harvell-Peel finished the season with 71 total tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, five interceptions and 13 pass break ups. As for Ogbongbemiga, he finished the season with 100 total tackles, including 15.5 for loss, 5.0 sacks, four quarterback hurries and one interception.

With all the weapons that Oklahoma State returns on both sides of the ball, 2020 has the potential of being one of the best season’s in Oklahoma State history.

Hubbard had a phenomenal redshirt sophomore season this past year. He finished the season with 2,094 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, as well as 2,334 all-purpose yards. With those numbers, he led the nation in rushing yards, yards-per-game at 161.1, all-purpose yards and was tied for third in rushing touchdowns.

His 2,094 rushing yards was the second-highest rushing total in Oklahoma State history, second only to the greatest college running back of all-time, Barry Sanders.

Because of his season, he was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, as well as a unanimous All-American, a Walter Camp Player of the Year finalist, as well as one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award.

Everyone got a glimpse of how good he could be towards the end of his redshirt freshman season. He finished the 2018 season with 124 carries for 740 yards and seven touchdowns, with 425 yards and five touchdowns coming in the final four games of the season in which he got the start.