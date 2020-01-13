Pokes Report
Kasey Dunn Promoted to Offensive Coordinator

Pokes Report Staff

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – Kasey Dunn has been elevated into the role of offensive coordinator for the Oklahoma State football team, head coach Mike Gundy announced today.

Dunn joined Gundy's staff in 2011 and is widely recognized as one of the best in college football. In 2017, both 247Sports and Football Scoop honored him as the nation's top receivers coach. 2020 will be his 10th season with the Cowboys, which will make him the longest consecutively-serving OSU football assistant since 1962.

"We have been in Stillwater going on 10 years and have loved raising our family here and being part of the OSU community," Dunn said. "We have an excellent returning cast of players and coaches and a supportive fan base, which makes this an exciting time for Cowboy football. I'm honored to get this opportunity and thankful to Coach Holder and Coach Gundy."

During his time in Stillwater, he's coached two winners of the Biletnikoff Award presented to the nation's top receiver – Justin Blackmon in 2011 and James Washington in 2017. Blackmon (2011), Washington (2017) and Tylan Wallace (2018) each earned first-team All-America status under Dunn's tutelage.

In his nine years with the Cowboys, his receivers have earned All-Big 12 honors 10 times and OSU has had at least one All-Big 12 receiver in all but one of Dunn's years on staff.

This is the second straight year that Dunn has earned a promotion, as he added the title of Associate Head Coach in 2019.

In addition to his time in the college game, Dunn has an NFL pedigree. He coached running backs for the Seattle Seahawks from 2008-09. Since coming to Oklahoma State, 10 of his pupils have gone on to play in the NFL, including current pros Washington, Marcell Ateman, Tyron Johnson and Chris Lacy.

"Coach Dunn is a player's coach because he will be honest with you and always treat you with respect," Washington said. "He knows what matters and does a great job of communicating it in an authentic way."

