Mike Gundy Details Difference in Playing Against SEC Opponent
After the Oklahoma State Cowboys took a solid 44-20 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, they now switch gears to take on an SEC opponent in the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The quality of opponents is going to change for Oklahoma State. The Jackrabbits were no rollover. They had won 29 straight games ahead of the contest, including two straight National Championships at the FCS level.
Still, Oklahoma State is now playing an SEC opponent in the Razorbacks. Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy detailed the difference in switching gears to play an opponent in the incredible conference.
"When you play a team in the SEC, you're gonna play girth. You're gonna play massive guys that have a lot of size and are physical in the box," Gundy explained. "They have a really good geographical location for producing bigger type bodies like that."
The Cowboys' non-conference schedule poses a great test for the program as they aim to have a successful Big 12 season once again. First, it was a solid dual-threat quarterback. Now, Oklahoma State moves on to their next opponent, this time against another dual-threat quarterback paired with big men in the trenches.
That's where I mentioned we need to make good strides between last week and this week in order to block a completely different front," Gundy continued.
With a strong rushing identity behind Ollie Gordon, the Cowboys' offensive line will have to step up and put together a strong game. Playing a strong line on both sides of the ball will pose a big challenge for Oklahoma State, but it'll also help prepare them for the conference schedule.
Gundy assessed the offensive line's performance from their Week 1 contest, which could give a good baseline of what to expect in Week 2.
"I thought they played good," Gundy said. "They didn't give up any sacks... we only had one or two negative plays.
Taking on Arkansas will be another challenge in Stillwater, but a victory could do plenty for the confidence of the No. 17 program in the land.
